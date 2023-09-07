2023 TVNZ-NZ Marketing Awards shines spotlight on industry successes

On Wednesday, September 6 Spark Arena in Auckland transformed into an elegant and elevated setting worthy of a celebration of exceptional marketing at the 2023 TVNZ-NZ Marketing Awards.

Hosted by NZ Marketing magazine and NZ Marketing Association, the Awards now in its 32nd year, recognised an array of deserving winners across 30 categories, spanning the Marketing Excellence Awards, Marketing Campaign Awards, and Individual Awards.

MC for the night, the always glamorous Hilary Barry, welcomed close to a 1000 industry professionals who turned out in their best to support the +130 finalists up for awards.

The big winners of the night was undoubtedly Spark and marketing partner Proximity New Zealand, taking out not only the Supreme Award but Excellence in Data Insights Strategy, Excellence in Marketing Communication Strategy, Excellence in MarTech Strategy, Excellence Utilities/Communications Marketing Strategy, and Best Overall Marketing Campaign as well.

Through this work, the Spark team put the power back into customers hands by allowing them to check if they have the right plan to suit their individual needs and executed a campaign that delivered on everything the judges were looking for in these categories.

The judges said Spark’s use of data was intelligent and “gives the lever to the consumer to self-manage and enact with the business in a new way”.

“At no point did it leave the judges wanting more. Making such a strong impact across the business is a win for all marketers. Let’s celebrate this demonstration of marketing’s leadership and congratulate Spark for taking out the Supreme win.”

As for the Best Overall Marketing Campaign, the judges said “this campaign will continue to deliver ongoing ROI for the business and no doubt continue to delight customers”.

In a year that saw a record number of entries, David Nothling-Demmer Editor of NZ Marketing said that it was incredible to see the industry come together to celebrate some

truly exceptional marketing. “Congratulations to all our finalists and winners who put their best work forward demonstrating the depth of marketing excellence we have in Aotearoa.”

This year’s Marketing Team of the Year was awarded to Rockit Global for stepping up during a challenging time for the industry and company following wild weather and labour shortages in the past 12 months.

Other big winners on the night were Simon Hofmann of Kiwibank and Shavawn Jacobsen of Counties Energy, who took home the Marketer and Up-&-Coming Marketer of the Year Awards respectively.

The night also recognised well-known advertising marketing executive, Andrew Stone who was inducted into the Marketing Hall of Fame for his contribution to the New Zealand marketing industry.

The Awards are judged by business leaders across marketing, advertising and media industries, whose names can be found here.

John Miles, Marketing Association CEO adds: “The 2023 awards had a fabulous selection of great marketing strategy that delivered value to New Zealand. A huge thank you to our judges – over 150 marketing professionals gave up their time to make these awards possible. Brilliant marketing by brilliant marketers celebrated in true style at Spark Arena!”

A big thank you to the 2023 TVNZ-NZ Marketing Awards were once again proudly brought to you by Premier Sponsor TVNZ, and supported by Category Sponsors oOh!media, Are Media, The Radio Bureau, Reach, Stuff, Cartology, NZME, ThinkTV, Google and StopPress.

“Every year I’m impressed by the calibre of marketing work on offer in Aotearoa. In challenging conditions, Kiwi marketers have once again risen to the occasion, adapting to a fast-moving landscape with optimism and pragmatism. Good ideas, innovation and ingenuity should be recognised and that’s why TVNZ is a proud sponsor of the NZ Marketing Awards. Hearty congratulations to all the winners,” says TVNZ Marketing Director, Jonathan Symons.

The complete list of winners and their marketing partners can be found below and on the NZ Marketing magazine website. A special Awards Issue of NZ Marketing magazine will be out later in the month with exclusives stories and profiles on all the winners.

© Scoop Media

