Ben O'Keeffe Partners With Areto Labs, Takes Action Against Online Abuse Ahead Of Rugby World Cup

Areto Labs, a leading software company specialized in mitigating online abuse is excited to announce its partnership with internationally renowned rugby referee, Ben O'Keeffe, as their latest brand ambassador.

Earlier this June, Ben O'Keeffe courageously opened up about the extensive online abuse he encountered following the Super Rugby Pacific final in Aotearoa New Zealand. Drawing attention to a pressing concern, he emphasized that online abuse should not be an occupational hazard for referees. Standing firm on the idea that decisive action needs to be taken to counter such issues, his partnership with Areto Labs is a significant step in that direction.

Set to officiate the highly-anticipated Rugby World Cup 2023 in France, Ben's engagement with the digital world is vital. With the comprehensive solution from Areto Labs, Ben is not just protected, he's empowered. Areto Lab’s custom suite of moderation tools, designed in line with his values, manages his feeds and hides any bullying or harassment that might elude traditional moderation tools. This ensures that abuse targeting Ben gets identified and counteracted swiftly. As he graces the global stage, Ben can trust in Areto Labs to be his digital shield, ensuring his online journey remains as triumphant as his performance on the field.

Ben expressed his gratitude and determination regarding the new collaboration, stating, “The digital arena can be as tough as any rugby field. I'm committed to fairness in every match I officiate, and I believe that same fairness should extend to online communities. Partnering with Areto Labs gives me, and many like me, the assurance that we're not alone in tackling online abuse. Their cutting-edge solutions mean I can focus on the game, knowing my online presence is in safe hands."

Jacqueline Comer, founder and Chief Product Officer of Areto Labs, shared her thoughts on this collaboration, "Welcoming Ben O'Keeffe to the Areto Labs family is a proud moment for us. His unwavering commitment to the sport and determination to champion a safe online ecosystem resonates strongly with our mission. As Ben steps into the limelight during the Rugby World Cup 2023, we pledge to safeguard his online persona just as rigorously as he officiates on the field."

Areto Labs' state-of-the-art software provides a comprehensive solution to remove the growing menace of online harassment. Their tools ensure that leaders like Ben can engage with rugby fans without the overshadowing fear of online malevolence.

This alliance reinforces Areto Labs' commitment to shield and uplift the online presence of athletes, referees, and celebrities, particularly during major global events like the Rugby World Cup.

To stay updated with Ben O'Keeffe's preparations and experiences during the Rugby World Cup, and to support his drive against online abuse, connect with him on his social media @okeeffe.ben — all under the protective umbrella of Areto Labs.

