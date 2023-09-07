Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
thl Announces New Location In Auckland

Thursday, 7 September 2023, 12:50 pm
Press Release: Tourism Holdings Limited

Auckland, 7th September 2023 – Today, Tourism Holdings Limited (thl) is excited to announce that after a long search and process, a permanent location for the future Auckland thl branch has been secured.

The journey to this decision was marked by a complex set of requirements, making the hunt for the perfect location quite challenging. Nevertheless, thl is elated to reveal its new Auckland location is the buildings and hardstand area (behind those buildings) at the Mangere site currently occupied by Villa Maria’s Auckland Operations, next door to the Goodman’s development that is the broader site.

thl has entered an agreement to lease the site from the owner and will be investing significant amounts to re-develop this iconic site so it is fit for purpose. thl’s Auckland based Group Support Services, Digital and Kiwi Experience teams will relocate from the CBD to sit alongside their Rentals and Sales operations; providing strong connectivity to their products, services and guests on a daily basis. This will allow thl to host their increasingly global crew and visitors meaningfully and conveniently.

With ample space for RV and crew parking, the site is also set to become a prime shopping destination for RV enthusiasts in New Zealand as thl’s sales business the RV Super Centre will also be positioned here. Featuring an indoor showroom that will showcase brand new motorhomes, an extended retail store selling the latest and greatest in vehicle accessories, and a large-scale service centre for motorhome owners to get a tune up.

Historically and culturally rich, the site sits nestled in the culturally significant Waitomokia crater situated in Mangere, providing a wonderful welcome to our guests arriving into Aotearoa and the architecturally designed and awarded buildings that will be sensitively repurposed to thl’s needs. This circularity aligns perfectly with thl’s Future-Fit principles and their ability to meet challenging timelines.

thl believe that the grounds, facilities, and interior spaces of this location present a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to deliver a world-class experience for our Crew, Guests and Visitors.

thl will begin re-development works from mid-2024 with operations to commence from December 2024 when the lease begins.

