Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

How Turmeric Golden Paste Can Ease Gastrointestinal Issues

Thursday, 7 September 2023, 1:11 pm
Press Release: Golden Turmeric Limited

In the pursuit of natural remedies to alleviate the symptoms of Crohn’s disease and gastrointestinal disorders, the spotlight is firmly fixed on the exceptional benefits of turmeric. This ancient spice, renowned for its vibrant color and distinctive flavor in Asian cuisine, has transcended its culinary role.

Thanks to years of dedicated research and development by experts like Dr. Doug, the focus has shifted to a remarkable product: Golden Turmeric’s Turmeric Golden Paste. For those grappling with Crohn’s disease and chronic bowel issues—struggling with distressing symptoms such as abdominal pain, bloating, cramping, and unpredictable bowel movements—the search for effective relief has become paramount. So, how exactly can turmeric impact your bowel health?

Turmeric’s Influence on Bowel Health

The active compound in turmeric, curcumin, boasts potent anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. These attributes can contribute to reducing inflammation in the digestive tract, potentially alleviating symptoms associated with Crohn’s disease and other bowel disorders. Furthermore, turmeric is believed to foster overall gut health by promoting a balanced microbiome.

But does turmeric stimulate bowel movements? While not a direct laxative, turmeric’s anti-inflammatory properties can indirectly aid in regulating bowel movements. By addressing gut inflammation and promoting overall digestive well-being, turmeric can contribute to establishing more regular bowel patterns.

Turmeric’s Efficacy for Inflamed Bowels?

The anti-inflammatory properties of curcumin render turmeric as a promising option for managing inflamed bowel conditions like Crohn’s disease. Its ability to modulate the immune response and reduce oxidative stress can lead to symptom relief and improved overall bowel health.

The Golden Turmeric Distinction

In the quest for maximum benefits from a turmeric supplement, selecting a product backed by extensive research and development is crucial. Dr. Doug’s years of dedicated work has culminated in the creation of a turmeric paste that stands apart. Golden Turmeric’s unique formulation ensures optimal absorption of turmeric’s active components in the gut.

Handcrafted in New Zealand, the paste features organic turmeric with elevated curcumin levels, guaranteeing maximum benefit with each serving. The inclusion of extra virgin olive oil, organic apple cider vinegar with The Mother, freshly ground black pepper, and organic ginger maximizes the paste’s potential. This exclusive blend ensures effective absorption of curcuminoids and turmerones by the body, making the paste a cost-effective solution that delivers tangible results.

An Enhanced Formula for Enhanced Well-being

By choosing Golden Turmeric’s paste, you’re embracing a research-backed approach to enhancing your well-being naturally. In the realm of natural remedies, Golden Turmeric’s Turmeric Golden Paste offers help for those grappling with Crohn’s disease and bowel disorders. Anchored in Dr Doug’s research and development, this paste harnesses the full power of turmeric.

As you embark on your journey towards improved bowel health, remember that the right choice can make all the difference. Choose quality, choose Golden Turmeric’s Turmeric Golden Paste.

Always consult the advice of your doctor or health professional before trying any new dietary practices or supplements.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Golden Turmeric Limited on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
MBIE: AI To Support Astronaut Selection

An AI-assisted tool designed to support astronaut selection and clinical decision making will be developed under a partnership between MBIE and US company Axiom Space. The project aims to provide a new way to monitor astronaut health and performance. More


Ara Ake: $20M Distributed Flexibility Innovation Fund

Ara Ake will help administer a new $20M fund supporting the electricity system to manage peak demand and improve reliability and resilience at the network level. “We are preparing the electricity system to be able to play a lead role in the energy transition to net zero 2050," says Dr Megan Woods. More


Aerospace: New Trade & Investment Opportunities With India

The involvement of NZ businesses in the Indian Moon landing epitomises the trade and investment opportunities between the two countries. Just as Rakon & RocketLab provided innovative elements to the landing, the largest Kiwi business mission ever to visit India has uncovered significant opportunities across a host of sectors. More

Government: Enforcing Fair Conditions For Supermarket Suppliers

New supply code prohibits abuse of power by supermarkets over suppliers and supermarket duopoly must pay on time & treat suppliers fairly. Penalties include the greater of 3% of turnover or $3M for breaches of new code and Grocery Commission to act as watchdog to enforce new rules. More


Edith Muthoni:
Cryptocurrency Cybercrime

While the crypto industry has achieved significant success in recent years, it’s still facing multiple security issues, including infrastructure attacks and code exploits. 2022 saw the most crypto attacks so far, with almost 90% of digital assets stolen & about $2T speculated to have been lost to hackers. More


MPI: Homekill Meat Business Fined $84,500

A Christchurch meat business and its owners have been fined $84,500 for the illegal sale of unregulated meat through butcher shops. Canterbury Homekill Services owners Noel Womersley and Halena Hitchcock were sentenced in the Christchurch District Court on multiple charges under the Animal Products Act. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 