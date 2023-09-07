Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Blockpass Integrates Award-winning ID System With Solana Wallets, Offers Special Discount To Solana Projects

Thursday, 7 September 2023, 5:24 pm
Press Release: ACN Newswire

Blockpass has announced that it will be integrating its identity verification solution with Solana Wallets and supporting Solana projects with its revolutionary On-Chain KYC(R) solution. Additionally, Blockpass will provide a unique special offer available to all Solana projects in the form of a 50% discount.

Solana is a blockchain network with the fundamental ideals of an open-source community, decentralization, staking and censorship resistance at its heart. The Solana network is validated by thousands of independently-operating nodes that ensures data remains secure and censorship resistant. With a block time of 400 milliseconds, which improves as the hardware does, Solana is made to handle thousands of transactions per second, and fees for both developers and users remain less than $0.01, with the average cost being a fraction of a cent. Using a proof of stake model and other innovations, Solana minimizes its impact on the environment, with each transaction using about the same energy as a few Google searches.

Blockpass is a user-centric digital identity verification system that enables a one-click compliance gateway to financial services and other regulated industries. Through Blockpass, individual and business users can create, store, and manage a data-secure digital identity that can be used for an entire ecosystem of services, token purchases and access to regulated industries. Blockpass includes a comprehensive KYC, KYB & AML compliance SaaS that requires no integration. You can set up a service in minutes, test the service for free and start verifying and on-boarding users. Currently, with around one million verified user identity profiles (individual users - KYC) and thousands of organizational profiles (business or organizational users - KYB), Blockpass facilitates instant onboarding, and to date over a thousand businesses have taken advantage of this opportunity to get access to users, including those with unhosted wallets, with reusable digital identity profiles.

"Solana's foundation of censorship resistance in a decentralized and open-source network needs identity verification to help prevent bad actors from manipulating the system and we're honored to build these services on Solana." said Blockpass CEO Adam Vaziri. "We're also delighted to be able to offer special deals to Solana projects to ensure that everyone is able to achieve security and compliance in their work."

The discount code for Solana projects is SOL6MONTHS and is redeemable until the end of 2023, and will not be redeemable from the 1st Jan 2024. The code permits a 50% discount on the monthly minimum subscription for 6 months. The discount code ONLY applies to the monthly minimum subscription, and is not a general price reduction. Interested project can get started by registering at: https://console.blockpass.org/

Blockpass has grown significantly in size and use since its inception, both in the number and range of users and organizations it has partnered with and the scope of its work. Blockpass continues to develop its digital identity protocol with updates and additions to improve the compliance experience. The existential need for DeFi projects to be regulatory compliant and the recent integrations and legal developments have led to a surge in interest for Blockpass' On-Chain KYC(R), the only live zero knowledge solution for Crypto KYC, and Unhosted Wallet KYC solution finally enabling blockchains and DeFi platforms to have a compliance layer.

