Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Mt Eden's Growing Demand For Plumbing Met With New Business Launch

Monday, 11 September 2023, 3:12 pm
Press Release: Plumbers Mt Eden

Residents of Mt Eden can now access a wider range of plumbing services with the recent establishment of Plumbers Mt Eden, a fresh addition to the local business scene. This new venture promises to cater to various plumbing needs, from emergency responses to the installation and maintenance of hot water systems.

With a surge in recent building developments and renovations in the Mt Eden region, the demand for competent and reliable plumbing services has seen a marked increase. To this end, Plumbers Mt Eden seeks to plug the gap, positioning itself as a go-to solution for both urgent and routine plumbing issues.

Among the roster of services the new outfit provides, emergency plumbing remains a notable highlight. With unforeseen plumbing issues often causing considerable inconvenience and potential property damage, having a local business that prioritises urgent requests can be invaluable for homeowners.

In addition to immediate plumbing solutions, Plumbers Mt Eden also specialises in hot water cylinders and water heating. Given New Zealand's temperate climate, efficient water heating systems are essential for many households. Proper installation and maintenance not only ensure consistent hot water supply but can also lead to energy savings in the long run.

Gas fitting services, another speciality, underscores the business’s commitment to offering a comprehensive suite of services. Given the potential risks associated with gas installations, employing qualified professionals for such tasks remains paramount. Plumbers Mt Eden aims to provide just that, backing their service with the assurance of safety and expertise.

Moreover, drainage services will also be on offer, an essential component of any well-functioning property. From regular maintenance to addressing more intricate drainage issues, Plumbers Mt Eden has positioned itself as a comprehensive solution for the region's inhabitants.

While the Mt Eden community will need time to acquaint itself with this new service provider, early indicators suggest that Plumbers Mt Eden is set to make a significant mark. Through its wide range of services and an emphasis on reliability and professionalism, the business is poised to become an integral part of the local community.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Plumbers Mt Eden on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
Government: Biggest Ever Emissions Reduction Project Hits Milestone

Half of the coal being used at Glenbrook steel mill is being replaced with electricity to recycle and reuse scrap steel. James Shaw says the installation of an electric arc furnace will cut emissions by over 45%. Production using the new furnace is expected to start in mid-2026. More


MBIE: AI To Support Astronaut Selection

An AI-assisted tool designed to support astronaut selection and clinical decision making will be developed under a partnership between MBIE and US company Axiom Space. The project aims to provide a new way to monitor astronaut health and performance. More


Ara Ake: $20M Distributed Flexibility Innovation Fund

Ara Ake will help administer a new $20M fund supporting the electricity system to manage peak demand and improve reliability and resilience at the network level. “We are preparing the electricity system to be able to play a lead role in the energy transition to net zero 2050," says Dr Megan Woods. More

Government: Enforcing Fair Conditions For Supermarket Suppliers

New supply code prohibits abuse of power by supermarkets over suppliers and supermarket duopoly must pay on time & treat suppliers fairly. Penalties include the greater of 3% of turnover or $3M for breaches of new code and Grocery Commission to act as watchdog to enforce new rules. More


Edith Muthoni:
Cryptocurrency Cybercrime

While the crypto industry has achieved significant success in recent years, it’s still facing multiple security issues, including infrastructure attacks and code exploits. 2022 saw the most crypto attacks so far, with almost 90% of digital assets stolen & about $2T speculated to have been lost to hackers. More


MPI: Homekill Meat Business Fined $84,500

A Christchurch meat business and its owners have been fined $84,500 for the illegal sale of unregulated meat through butcher shops. Canterbury Homekill Services owners Noel Womersley and Halena Hitchcock were sentenced in the Christchurch District Court on multiple charges under the Animal Products Act. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 