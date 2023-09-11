Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Cleaners Nelson Introduces Comprehensive Cleaning Solutions

Monday, 11 September 2023, 3:14 pm
Press Release: Cleaners Nelson

A new business venture, Cleaners Nelson, has made its debut in the Nelson region, offering a comprehensive range of cleaning services catering to both residential and commercial properties.

The business has identified a growing need in the Nelson community for a holistic cleaning solution that doesn't require residents or businesses to reach out to multiple providers for different needs. From the basics of residential house cleaning to more specialised offerings like end of tenancy cleaning, the company aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for all cleaning requirements.

Window, gutter, and roof cleaning services have become particularly essential in recent years, with many property owners understanding the importance of regular maintenance to ensure the longevity of their investments. In response to this demand, Cleaners Nelson has made sure these services are a cornerstone of their offering.

For homes with intricate interior requirements, the firm additionally offers carpet, upholstery, and blind cleaning services. Many households and businesses have materials that demand special care, and Cleaners Nelson asserts its commitment to ensure that these items are treated with the utmost respect and professionalism.

Commercial properties in Nelson, ranging from offices to retail establishments, can also benefit from the firm's extensive service portfolio. A clean business environment has often been linked to increased productivity and customer satisfaction, and the company is poised to deliver results that meet these expectations.

While the company has only recently launched, it has already received positive feedback from early customers, appreciating the convenience of having multiple cleaning services under one roof.

As the Nelson region continues to grow and develop, services like those offered by Cleaners Nelson are likely to play an integral role in ensuring that the community's residential and commercial properties remain well-maintained and clean.

For residents and businesses keen on understanding the range of services provided, Cleaners Nelson is open to inquiries and consultations.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Cleaners Nelson on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
Government: Biggest Ever Emissions Reduction Project Hits Milestone

Half of the coal being used at Glenbrook steel mill is being replaced with electricity to recycle and reuse scrap steel. James Shaw says the installation of an electric arc furnace will cut emissions by over 45%. Production using the new furnace is expected to start in mid-2026. More


MBIE: AI To Support Astronaut Selection

An AI-assisted tool designed to support astronaut selection and clinical decision making will be developed under a partnership between MBIE and US company Axiom Space. The project aims to provide a new way to monitor astronaut health and performance. More


Ara Ake: $20M Distributed Flexibility Innovation Fund

Ara Ake will help administer a new $20M fund supporting the electricity system to manage peak demand and improve reliability and resilience at the network level. “We are preparing the electricity system to be able to play a lead role in the energy transition to net zero 2050," says Dr Megan Woods. More

Government: Enforcing Fair Conditions For Supermarket Suppliers

New supply code prohibits abuse of power by supermarkets over suppliers and supermarket duopoly must pay on time & treat suppliers fairly. Penalties include the greater of 3% of turnover or $3M for breaches of new code and Grocery Commission to act as watchdog to enforce new rules. More


Edith Muthoni:
Cryptocurrency Cybercrime

While the crypto industry has achieved significant success in recent years, it’s still facing multiple security issues, including infrastructure attacks and code exploits. 2022 saw the most crypto attacks so far, with almost 90% of digital assets stolen & about $2T speculated to have been lost to hackers. More


MPI: Homekill Meat Business Fined $84,500

A Christchurch meat business and its owners have been fined $84,500 for the illegal sale of unregulated meat through butcher shops. Canterbury Homekill Services owners Noel Womersley and Halena Hitchcock were sentenced in the Christchurch District Court on multiple charges under the Animal Products Act. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 