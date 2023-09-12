Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Kiwi Mobility Innovators Set Sights On Global Growth

Tuesday, 12 September 2023, 6:17 am
Press Release: HT Systems

Following crowd funding in 2021 and successfully launching into four countries, HT Systems is set to take its innovative in-home mobility solutions to the world.

The company’s award-winning first product, patented Kera sit2sit, allows a single caregiver to safely and easily transfer someone from one position to another, for example from a wheelchair to a bed. Before the Kera, this job was left to large, two-person hoists or manual lifting, which results in four caregiver injuries every day in New Zealand.

The Kera is already changing lives in Aotearoa New Zealand and Australia by enabling people with disabilities to live fuller lives, and supporting caregivers to more easily look after those who can’t move for themselves. This innovative technology is supporting those living with spinal cord injury, neurological diseases (Multiple Sclerosis, Motor Neuron Disease, Muscular Dystrophy), limited mobility due to ageing, amputations, Spina Bifida and Cerebral Palsy.

Founded by engineer and Springfree Trampoline inventor Keith Alexander, HT Systems raised more than NZ$378,000 via crowdfunding in November 2021. The company was a category winner at the 2020 Health Tech Challenge and this year was awarded Best New Product by the Australian industry body ATSA.

Now, HT Systems is raising funds to expand its impact further. The company has an ambitious five-year growth plan to introduce five products across five key markets, aiming for annual sales of $10 million before a liquidity event in 2028.

As ageing populations increase worldwide, the demand for reliable and efficient in-home mobility solutions is soaring. HT Systems has estimated the total global market to be worth around US$208 billion per year.

HT Systems Chief Technology Officer Alex O’Keefe understands the mobility problem first-hand. His sister spends her life in a wheelchair. Alex is excited about developing solutions to help people like his sister.

HT Systems is aiming to raise $1.5m to fund their growth strategy and product development for the next five years. The campaign opens on PledgeMe on Tuesday and runs until mid-October.

“Investing in HT Systems is not just about financial returns,” says CEO Richard Shepherd. “It is a chance to deliver positive change to people who deserve independence and mobility. We want to shape a future where mobility challenges are met with innovative solutions.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from HT Systems on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
Government: Biggest Ever Emissions Reduction Project Hits Milestone

Half of the coal being used at Glenbrook steel mill is being replaced with electricity to recycle and reuse scrap steel. James Shaw says the installation of an electric arc furnace will cut emissions by over 45%. Production using the new furnace is expected to start in mid-2026. More


MBIE: AI To Support Astronaut Selection

An AI-assisted tool designed to support astronaut selection and clinical decision making will be developed under a partnership between MBIE and US company Axiom Space. The project aims to provide a new way to monitor astronaut health and performance. More


Ara Ake: $20M Distributed Flexibility Innovation Fund

Ara Ake will help administer a new $20M fund supporting the electricity system to manage peak demand and improve reliability and resilience at the network level. “We are preparing the electricity system to be able to play a lead role in the energy transition to net zero 2050," says Dr Megan Woods. More

Government: Enforcing Fair Conditions For Supermarket Suppliers

New supply code prohibits abuse of power by supermarkets over suppliers and supermarket duopoly must pay on time & treat suppliers fairly. Penalties include the greater of 3% of turnover or $3M for breaches of new code and Grocery Commission to act as watchdog to enforce new rules. More


Edith Muthoni:
Cryptocurrency Cybercrime

While the crypto industry has achieved significant success in recent years, it’s still facing multiple security issues, including infrastructure attacks and code exploits. 2022 saw the most crypto attacks so far, with almost 90% of digital assets stolen & about $2T speculated to have been lost to hackers. More


MPI: Homekill Meat Business Fined $84,500

A Christchurch meat business and its owners have been fined $84,500 for the illegal sale of unregulated meat through butcher shops. Canterbury Homekill Services owners Noel Womersley and Halena Hitchcock were sentenced in the Christchurch District Court on multiple charges under the Animal Products Act. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 