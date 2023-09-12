Kiwi Mobility Innovators Set Sights On Global Growth

Following crowd funding in 2021 and successfully launching into four countries, HT Systems is set to take its innovative in-home mobility solutions to the world.

The company’s award-winning first product, patented Kera sit2sit, allows a single caregiver to safely and easily transfer someone from one position to another, for example from a wheelchair to a bed. Before the Kera, this job was left to large, two-person hoists or manual lifting, which results in four caregiver injuries every day in New Zealand.

The Kera is already changing lives in Aotearoa New Zealand and Australia by enabling people with disabilities to live fuller lives, and supporting caregivers to more easily look after those who can’t move for themselves. This innovative technology is supporting those living with spinal cord injury, neurological diseases (Multiple Sclerosis, Motor Neuron Disease, Muscular Dystrophy), limited mobility due to ageing, amputations, Spina Bifida and Cerebral Palsy.

Founded by engineer and Springfree Trampoline inventor Keith Alexander, HT Systems raised more than NZ$378,000 via crowdfunding in November 2021. The company was a category winner at the 2020 Health Tech Challenge and this year was awarded Best New Product by the Australian industry body ATSA.

Now, HT Systems is raising funds to expand its impact further. The company has an ambitious five-year growth plan to introduce five products across five key markets, aiming for annual sales of $10 million before a liquidity event in 2028.

As ageing populations increase worldwide, the demand for reliable and efficient in-home mobility solutions is soaring. HT Systems has estimated the total global market to be worth around US$208 billion per year.

HT Systems Chief Technology Officer Alex O’Keefe understands the mobility problem first-hand. His sister spends her life in a wheelchair. Alex is excited about developing solutions to help people like his sister.

HT Systems is aiming to raise $1.5m to fund their growth strategy and product development for the next five years. The campaign opens on PledgeMe on Tuesday and runs until mid-October.

“Investing in HT Systems is not just about financial returns,” says CEO Richard Shepherd. “It is a chance to deliver positive change to people who deserve independence and mobility. We want to shape a future where mobility challenges are met with innovative solutions.”

© Scoop Media

