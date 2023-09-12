Pulse Energy Partners With Cove Insurance

Auckland, 12 September 2023: In an industry first, Pulse Energy is partnering with Cove insurance to bring affordable pet insurance to Pulse Energy customers. The partnership is a long-term arrangement, with the intention to expand its offering with Cove in the future to also include car insurance.

Over 64% of Kiwi households own a pet, which means there will be plenty of Pulse Energy customers who can now enjoy a 20% discount on their pet insurance, plus a complimentary first month worth up to $100 on a new pet insurance policy with Cove[1]. This offer will be available exclusively to Pulse Energy customers from 12 September 2023, by visiting the Pulse Energy website and quoting their Pulse Energy Account Number when transferred to Cove.

“Like Pulse Energy, Cove is also a Kiwi-founded company,” says Sharnie Warren, Pulse Energy CEO. “We're always looking for ways we can provide additional benefits and savings to our customers. Being 100% community owned, we love to support Kiwi businesses that share the same values as us and who can deliver a service that our customers can trust. This partnership brings our customers affordable pet insurance and comprehensive coverage, ensuring peace of mind for pet owners”, adds Warren.

Andy Coon, Cove CEO says “Our goal is to offer the best pet insurance experience in New Zealand. The transition from a customer base of hundreds to thousands in just a couple of years, largely through word-of-mouth, illustrates the merits of our genuine, straightforward, and friendly approach. This aligns with Pulse Energy's values, leading us to believe that their customers will warmly embrace the authenticity ingrained in our insurance services, which, like them, stems from our Kiwi roots.”

The purpose of pet insurance is to cover the cost of treatment for an injured or sick pet, avoiding the unpleasant choice of finding the money for the vet bill or having to put down a pet. Cove states that although many pet ownership costs can be manageable, pet insurance becomes invaluable when you are faced with an unexpected $3,000 bill for a broken bone, or a $6,000 bill for a more complicated diagnosis such as a kidney condition.

