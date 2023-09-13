Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Lodestone Energy Announces New Chief Operating Officer

Wednesday, 13 September 2023, 11:46 am
Press Release: Lodestone Energy

Utility-scale solar company, Lodestone Energy, welcomes Richard Pearce as its new Chief Operating Officer.

Richard is very well equipped to support Lodestone Energy’s growth agenda. As Chief Operating Officer, his remit will span overseeing construction activities through to the operational management and maintenance of Lodestone’s solar farms.

An industrial electrician by initial trade, Richard pursued additional studies, receiving his Bachelor of Electrical and Electronic Engineering from the University of Canterbury, and his Master of Business Administration from the University of Otago. His background is incredibly broad, demonstrating an ability to deliver impact across a range of functional areas including engineering, maintenance, asset management, project and construction leadership, through to strategy, business development and corporate affairs.

Having worked for the likes of Genesis Energy, Northpower and Vector, he has a well-rounded understanding of the energy and electricity sectors, and the drivers of success in generation, contracting and distribution.

Renewable energy has long held great interest for Richard – the positive societal impact of decarbonisation has been a considerable motivating factor in his decision to join Lodestone Energy.

Richard’s willingness, and ability, to contribute beyond the scope of his job description fits perfectly with the dynamic and fast-paced culture of the Lodestone team.

Mr Pearce says “I am excited to be joining Lodestone Energy and to have the opportunity to work closely with Gary and the team to continue to deliver upon a strong business plan and renewable energy vision.”


Lodestone Energy Managing Director, Gary Holden, says he is delighted to welcome Richard to the Lodestone Energy executive team and congratulates Richard on his appointment.

Richard will officially join Lodestone on 1 February 2024.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Lodestone Energy on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
Statistics: Visitor Arrivals Continue To Pick Up

Overseas visitor arrivals continue to rebound a year after fully opening the border, with 213,800 arrivals in July, 84% of the level in July 2019. July is the peak winter month for tourism as it coincides with the ski season and Australian school holidays. More


Horizon Research: Thieves Hit Kiwi Bank Accounts

Half a million Kiwis have fallen victim to thefts via their bank accounts and cards. Many customers don't think banks are doing enough to protect them, especially when they find out that some banks are not implementing highly-effective anti-fraud and theft measures already being used in Australia. More


Government: AAA Credit Rating

S&P has affirmed NZ’s long term local currency rating at AAA & foreign currency rating at AA+ with a stable outlook. It follows Fitch affirming NZ’s AA+ rating with a stable outlook & Moody’s annual credit analysis affirming a stable outlook on NZ’s local currency & foreign currency ratings at Aaa. More

Government: Biggest Ever Emissions Reduction Project Hits Milestone

Half of the coal being used at Glenbrook steel mill is being replaced with electricity to recycle and reuse scrap steel. James Shaw says the installation of an electric arc furnace will cut emissions by over 45%. Production using the new furnace is expected to start in mid-2026. More


Ara Ake: $20M Distributed Flexibility Innovation Fund

Ara Ake will help administer a new $20M fund supporting the electricity system to manage peak demand and improve reliability and resilience at the network level. “We are preparing the electricity system to be able to play a lead role in the energy transition to net zero 2050," says Dr Megan Woods. More


Government: Enforcing Fair Conditions For Supermarket Suppliers

New supply code prohibits abuse of power by supermarkets over suppliers and supermarket duopoly must pay on time & treat suppliers fairly. Penalties include the greater of 3% of turnover or $3M for breaches of new code and Grocery Commission to act as watchdog to enforce new rules. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 