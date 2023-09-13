Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

NZNO Welcomes Plan To Grow Health Workforce

Wednesday, 13 September 2023, 2:28 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Nurses Organisation

The New Zealand Nurses Organisation Tōpūtanga Tapuhi Kaitiaki o Aotearoa (NZNO) welcomes the plan to grow the health workforce announced by Health Minister Ayesha Verrall and Prime Minister Chris Hipkins today, but says even bolder action is required to fix the health crisis in Aotearoa New Zealand.

NZNO President Anne Daniels said there is much in the announced policy that resonates with what nurses have been campaigning for.

"The plan to grow the workforce for both doctors and nurses is laudable, as is the recognition that paying nurses and midwives well, and improving their working conditions, is crucial to retaining them.

"However, we need at least 4000 more nurses right now, as many are still leaving the profession or are due to retire. 700 per year starting next year is just not going to fix the problem quickly enough and nurses’ ability to provide adequate care will just continue to decline.

On the need for free training to attract more nursing students, Ms Daniels said she noted the plan includes opportunities at least for nurses to earn as they learn.

"That’s not free training but we look forward to clarification on exactly what it might mean."

Ms Daniels said the plan to grow the Māori and Pasifika nursing workforce was also welcome and important.

"It is unjust and contrary to te Tiriti that we are unable to provide culturally appropriate care to Māori and Pasifika. This has left them disenfranchised from the health system, which costs us all more in the long run.

"More Māori nurses are essential to Māori having self-determination in health, and the skills and the cultural knowledge and experience Māori (and Pasifika) nurses bring with them is beyond value.

"But we want to see te Tiriti upheld in every area of the health system so those nurses are free to act in a culturally appropriate way across the entire context of their work."

She said NZNO did not support increasing overseas recruitment of health professionals.

"Our focus should be on growing our own health workforce instead of poaching nurses from poorer countries where they are sorely needed. And if we remain overly dependent on internationally qualified nurses, we run the risk of having our supply cut off again should there be another global pandemic."

However, Ms Daniels said she wanted to acknowledge the mahi of Health Minister Ayesha Verrall.

"I would like to thank the Minister for admitting there are serious problems in health and for her commitment to continue working with the sector to address those issues. NZNO is also keen for that dialogue to continue."

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Nurses Organisation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
QV: Has The Real Estate Recovery Begun?

The residential property market has experienced a modest amount of home value growth this quarter, driven primarily by first-home buyers outside of Aotearoa’s main cities. The average home increased in value by 0.5% to $893,639, marking its first quarter of positive growth since late 2021, but values continue to track downward across most of the main urban areas. More


Statistics: Visitor Arrivals Continue To Pick Up

Overseas visitor arrivals continue to rebound a year after fully opening the border, with 213,800 arrivals in July, 84% of the level in July 2019. July is the peak winter month for tourism as it coincides with the ski season and Australian school holidays. More


Horizon Research: Thieves Hit Kiwi Bank Accounts

Half a million Kiwis have fallen victim to thefts via their bank accounts and cards. Many customers don't think banks are doing enough to protect them, especially when they find out that some banks are not implementing highly-effective anti-fraud and theft measures already being used in Australia. More

Government: AAA Credit Rating

S&P has affirmed NZ’s long term local currency rating at AAA & foreign currency rating at AA+ with a stable outlook. It follows Fitch affirming NZ’s AA+ rating with a stable outlook & Moody’s annual credit analysis affirming a stable outlook on NZ’s local currency & foreign currency ratings at Aaa. More


Government: Biggest Ever Emissions Reduction Project Hits Milestone

Half of the coal being used at Glenbrook steel mill is being replaced with electricity to recycle and reuse scrap steel. James Shaw says the installation of an electric arc furnace will cut emissions by over 45%. Production using the new furnace is expected to start in mid-2026. More


Ara Ake: $20M Distributed Flexibility Innovation Fund

Ara Ake will help administer a new $20M fund supporting the electricity system to manage peak demand and improve reliability and resilience at the network level. “We are preparing the electricity system to be able to play a lead role in the energy transition to net zero 2050," says Dr Megan Woods. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 