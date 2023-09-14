Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Apple TV+ And Paramount+ Stand Out In Original Hits Batting Average [Parrot Analytics]

Thursday, 14 September 2023, 6:15 am
Press Release: Parrot Analytics

New Parrot Analytics data reveals which of the major streamers have the top batting average when it comes to delivering hits with their original content.

So far in 2023 (Jan 1-Aug 26), Apple TV+ stands out with both US and global audiences in terms of having the highest percentage of shows with demand greater than 2x the market average. These shows would be in the top 11.5% of TV series across all platforms. 

More than half of Apple TV+ originals (50.8%) generate US demand at or above this level, well ahead of second place Paramount+ at 41.4%. 

Percentage of Originals with Above Average US Demand

It’s the same top two globally, with Apple TV+ (46.9%) enjoying an even bigger lead over second place Paramount+ at 32.7%.

Breaking it down further, Apple TV+ has the highest percentage of exceptional hits — shows in the top 0.2% of series — with US audiences (0.8%) while Paramount+ is number one globally (2.9%).

20.8% of Apple TV+’s Originals hit Outstanding demand with US audiences, meaning more than a fifth of Apple TV+ Originals are among the top 2.9% of TV series across all platforms. Paramount+ is in a very close second place in this category at 20.2%. 

Globally, 20.0% of Apple TV+’s series hit Outstanding demand, and Paramount+ was second at 15.4%.

Apple TV+’s top global series included Ted Lasso, Silo, and Severance. Paramount+’s investment in Star Trek and Taylor Sheridan are paying off, with Strange New Worlds, Picard, and Tulsa King generating the most global audience demand among the platform’s originals.

While Stranger Things is the most in-demand streaming original Parrot Analytics has ever measured, Netflix stands out in the percentage of originals with average demand (0.1x-2x), with 68.5% in the US and 76.6% globally. Netflix’s originals catalog is nearly 12x larger than Apple TV+’s, and nearly 15x higher than Paramount+’s.  

This data provides a glimpse into which streamers may be providing consumers with the most bang for their streaming buck. While Netflix has the highest volume of originals, proportionally it is not creating highly in-demand shows at the same rate. 

Meanwhile, streamers with a smaller output — Apple TV+, Paramount+ and Peacock — are doing a better job of releasing series that are resonating with audiences, on a per capita basis.

Parrot Analytics

Parrot Analytics: Global television measurement

Global television demand measurement

Parrot Analytics is the leading global content demand analytics company for the multi-platform TV business. With the world's largest TV audience demand datasets, the company currently tracks more than 1.5B daily expressions of demand in over 100 languages from 200+ countries to reveal the content consumers engage with and watch the most across platforms.

As a trusted partner to some of the biggest media companies and content creators in the world, Parrot Analytics optimises content workflows in real time. The company's TV analytics products result in better production, distribution, acquisition and marketing decisions, as well as accelerated SVOD platform success.

