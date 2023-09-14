Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Chamber Announces Business Awards Finalists

Thursday, 14 September 2023, 10:57 am
Press Release: Waikato Chamber of Commerce

The finalists in this year’s Waikato Chamber of Commerce Business Awards, supported by Foster Construction Group, were announced last night at an event at Waikato University’s The Pā, with 21 businesses named in the line-up.

Head judge Dr Heather Connolly of Waikato University’s Management School said the panel of 29 judges was impressed with the quality of the finalists.

“We were also pleased to see the number of entries up on last year, with a total of 76 entries this year. The calibre of entrants was excellent and it’s always encouraging to see businesses enter for the first time,” Connolly said.

“As judges we feel privileged that the entrants again have provided us with the opportunity to find out more about what makes them special. And as businesses in the region, there are some amazing things happening. Of note this year was a strong international trade element among the entries.”

Tickets for the gala dinner, to be held at Claudelands Event Centre on November 17, are available for purchase at https://www.waikatochamber.co.nz/business-awards-2023/

List of finalists

Treadlite NZ Business Growth Award

MS Civil Construction Limited Business Growth Award

Pure Lighting Business Growth Award

Dive Zone Whitianga Community Contribution

South Waikato Investment Fund Trust (SWIFT) Community Contribution

Ninja Valley Community Contribution

Hospice Waikato For Purpose Award

Central Kids Early Education For Purpose Award

South Waikato Investment Fund Trust (SWIFT) For Purpose Award

Helix Flight Manufacturing Machines Ltd Innovation Award

Flight Structures Ltd Innovation Award

Emergency Consult - Rethinking Healthcare Delivery Innovation Award

Helix Flight Manufacturing Machines Ltd International Trade Award

Manta5 Hydrofoil Bikes International Trade Award

Invivo Wines International Trade Award

Treadlite NZ Marketing Award

Hamilton Airport Marketing Award

Pure Lighting Marketing Award

Neuflow Projects Micro Business

Wyreframe Micro Business

CFO 4 U Micro Business

MS Civil Construction Limited People & Culture Award

Ninja Valley People & Culture Award

Wyreframe People & Culture Award

My Mortgage Service Excellence Award

Normans Transport Service Excellence Award

Safety Genius Service Excellence Award

Dive Zone Whitianga Sustainability Award

NZ National Fieldays Society Inc Sustainability Award

Emerging Leader of the Year finalists

Carl Saywell

Adam Norman

Jenni Falconer


The Waikato Business Awards are supported by Foster Construction Group, while the category sponsors are Chow:Hill Architects, Company-X, Deloitte, Hamilton Airport, Mitre 10, Montana Food & Events, SkyPoint Technologies, Sleepyhead, Tompkins Wake, Trust Waikato, the University of Waikato and Wintec Te Pūkenga.

The judging process is sponsored by 2degrees, while other support sponsors include ACLX, Air New Zealand, Barker Photography, Claudelands, Emblems, Fairview, INDx Media, Virtual Print, and Waikato Business News.

