Chamber Announces Business Awards Finalists
The finalists in this year’s Waikato Chamber of Commerce Business Awards, supported by Foster Construction Group, were announced last night at an event at Waikato University’s The Pā, with 21 businesses named in the line-up.
Head judge Dr Heather Connolly of Waikato University’s Management School said the panel of 29 judges was impressed with the quality of the finalists.
“We were also pleased to see the number of entries up on last year, with a total of 76 entries this year. The calibre of entrants was excellent and it’s always encouraging to see businesses enter for the first time,” Connolly said.
“As judges we feel privileged that the entrants again have provided us with the opportunity to find out more about what makes them special. And as businesses in the region, there are some amazing things happening. Of note this year was a strong international trade element among the entries.”
Tickets for the gala dinner, to be held at Claudelands Event Centre on November 17, are available for purchase at https://www.waikatochamber.co.nz/business-awards-2023/
List of finalists
Treadlite NZ Business Growth Award
MS Civil Construction Limited Business Growth Award
Pure Lighting Business Growth Award
Dive Zone Whitianga Community Contribution
South Waikato Investment Fund Trust (SWIFT) Community Contribution
Ninja Valley Community Contribution
Hospice Waikato For Purpose Award
Central Kids Early Education For Purpose Award
South Waikato Investment Fund Trust (SWIFT) For Purpose Award
Helix Flight Manufacturing Machines Ltd Innovation Award
Flight Structures Ltd Innovation Award
Emergency Consult - Rethinking Healthcare Delivery Innovation Award
Helix Flight Manufacturing Machines Ltd International Trade Award
Manta5 Hydrofoil Bikes International Trade Award
Invivo Wines International Trade Award
Treadlite NZ Marketing Award
Hamilton Airport Marketing Award
Pure Lighting Marketing Award
Neuflow Projects Micro Business
Wyreframe Micro Business
CFO 4 U Micro Business
MS Civil Construction Limited People & Culture Award
Ninja Valley People & Culture Award
Wyreframe People & Culture Award
My Mortgage Service Excellence Award
Normans Transport Service Excellence Award
Safety Genius Service Excellence Award
Dive Zone Whitianga Sustainability Award
NZ National Fieldays Society Inc Sustainability Award
Emerging Leader of the Year finalists
Carl Saywell
Adam Norman
Jenni Falconer
The Waikato Business Awards are supported by Foster Construction Group, while the category sponsors are Chow:Hill Architects, Company-X, Deloitte, Hamilton Airport, Mitre 10, Montana Food & Events, SkyPoint Technologies, Sleepyhead, Tompkins Wake, Trust Waikato, the University of Waikato and Wintec Te Pūkenga.
The judging process is sponsored by 2degrees, while other support sponsors include ACLX, Air New Zealand, Barker Photography, Claudelands, Emblems, Fairview, INDx Media, Virtual Print, and Waikato Business News.