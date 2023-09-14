Survey Suggests Electric Vehicle Ownership To Surpass Combustion Powered Vehicles By 2035 In New Zealand

per cent of New Zealanders would consider purchasing an electric vehicle (EV) in the future, with electric vehicle ownership to surpass conventionally powered vehicle ownership in New Zealand as soon as 2035.

The survey, conducted with more than 1,000 New Zealand adults who hold a valid driver’s licence, found that while 70 per cent believe they will own a conventionally powered vehicle in 2025, just 11 per cent said they would do so in 2040.

The primary objective of the survey, conducted by insights agency, Hall & Partners, in August 2023, was to gain valuable insights into public sentiment around EVs and their perception of existing charging infrastructure, today and in the future.

Respondents were asked to share their opinions on various aspects of EV adoption, including concerns, motivations, and preferences regarding charging options.

The findings come following increased support from the current New Zealand government in its bid to tackle rising CO2 emission levels and address climate change via initiatives such as the Clean Car Discount and Clean Car Standard.

Nearly four in five (78%) New Zealanders said they were aware of the current Clean Car Programme and Clean Car Discount. Subsequently, nearly half (47%) of this cohort said they were more inclined to consider purchasing an electric or hybrid vehicle.

Sales for EVs in New Zealand have remained strong in 2023, with electric and hybrid vehicles accounting for 40 per cent of all vehicles purchased up to August this year. The BMW Group also posted notable growth in sales of battery electric vehicles (BEV) in the half of the year, with registrations of BMW and MINI BEVs increasing 44 per cent and 46 per cent respectively.

Key findings from the survey include:

Future Purchases: 57 per cent believe that EVs are the way of the future. The research suggests electric vehicle ownership may surpass conventionally powered vehicle ownership in New Zealand as soon as 2035.

57 per cent believe that EVs are the way of the future. The research suggests electric vehicle ownership may surpass conventionally powered vehicle ownership in New Zealand as soon as 2035. Changing Perceptions: Around one in 10 (9%) already drive an electric or hybrid vehicle, with 61 per cent agreeing that those who purchase EVs are ‘early adopters’.

Around one in 10 (9%) already drive an electric or hybrid vehicle, with 61 per cent agreeing that those who purchase EVs are ‘early adopters’. Government Initiatives: In addition to widespread awareness of government initiatives, the Clean Car Discount is most likely (61%) to encourage those aged 25-34 to purchase an EV.

In addition to widespread awareness of government initiatives, the Clean Car Discount is most likely (61%) to encourage those aged 25-34 to purchase an EV. Range Anxiety a Concern: 73 per cent of New Zealanders said they were concerned about running out of charge due to a lack of nearby charging infrastructure. Nearly half (47%) of those who regularly drive an EV agreed, despite more than two-thirds (36%) claiming they only required 30km of less mileage for their daily driving.

73 per cent of New Zealanders said they were concerned about running out of charge due to a lack of nearby charging infrastructure. Nearly half (47%) of those who regularly drive an EV agreed, despite more than two-thirds (36%) claiming they only required 30km of less mileage for their daily driving. Awareness of Charging Infrastructure: Nearly one in two (46%) New Zealanders knew the location of the nearest charging station to their home, and 27% to their workplace.

Nearly one in two (46%) New Zealanders knew the location of the nearest charging station to their home, and 27% to their workplace. Other Barriers to Adoption: The price of electric vehicles emerged as the primary reason for rejecting their purchase. A lack of knowledge (22%) about EVs also played a significant role in their decision-making process. This trend decreased with age. Those between 18-24 (50%) were most likely to claim this; 55-64 (15%) were least likely.

BMW Group New Zealand recognises the significance of the findings from the survey and affirms its commitment to supporting sustainable transportation with low and zero emissions mobility solutions.

Currently, BMW Group New Zealand offers eleven electrified models to consumers – including six fully electric offerings – which is among the most electrified models of any manufacturer represented in the country.

Later this year that number will rise to twelve with the launch of the fully electric BMW i5. The company’s EV product offering will continue to grow as it moves towards achieving a climate-neutral business model spanning the entire value chain by 2050.

Last week, BMW provided a strong glimpse of its future with the world premiere of the BMW Vision Neue Klasse concept vehicle at the IAA Mobility 2023 event in Munich. The concept showcased what the next generation of vehicles from its core line-up would look like and that they would feature highly advanced fully electric powertrains while being backed by use of secondary raw materials and resource-efficient production.

The company plans to launch across six Neue Klasse models within 24 months from 2025, when the new line of vehicles goes into production.

This will include models across different segments, from sedans to Sports Activity Vehicles (SAVs).

© Scoop Media

