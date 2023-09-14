Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Survey Suggests Electric Vehicle Ownership To Surpass Combustion Powered Vehicles By 2035 In New Zealand

Thursday, 14 September 2023, 3:08 pm
Press Release: BMW

per cent of New Zealanders would consider purchasing an electric vehicle (EV) in the future, with electric vehicle ownership to surpass conventionally powered vehicle ownership in New Zealand as soon as 2035.

The survey, conducted with more than 1,000 New Zealand adults who hold a valid driver’s licence, found that while 70 per cent believe they will own a conventionally powered vehicle in 2025, just 11 per cent said they would do so in 2040.

The primary objective of the survey, conducted by insights agency, Hall & Partners, in August 2023, was to gain valuable insights into public sentiment around EVs and their perception of existing charging infrastructure, today and in the future.

Respondents were asked to share their opinions on various aspects of EV adoption, including concerns, motivations, and preferences regarding charging options.

The findings come following increased support from the current New Zealand government in its bid to tackle rising CO2 emission levels and address climate change via initiatives such as the Clean Car Discount and Clean Car Standard.

Nearly four in five (78%) New Zealanders said they were aware of the current Clean Car Programme and Clean Car Discount. Subsequently, nearly half (47%) of this cohort said they were more inclined to consider purchasing an electric or hybrid vehicle.

Sales for EVs in New Zealand have remained strong in 2023, with electric and hybrid vehicles accounting for 40 per cent of all vehicles purchased up to August this year. The BMW Group also posted notable growth in sales of battery electric vehicles (BEV) in the half of the year, with registrations of BMW and MINI BEVs increasing 44 per cent and 46 per cent respectively.

Key findings from the survey include:

  • Future Purchases: 57 per cent believe that EVs are the way of the future. The research suggests electric vehicle ownership may surpass conventionally powered vehicle ownership in New Zealand as soon as 2035.
  • Changing Perceptions: Around one in 10 (9%) already drive an electric or hybrid vehicle, with 61 per cent agreeing that those who purchase EVs are ‘early adopters’.
  • Government Initiatives: In addition to widespread awareness of government initiatives, the Clean Car Discount is most likely (61%) to encourage those aged 25-34 to purchase an EV.
  • Range Anxiety a Concern: 73 per cent of New Zealanders said they were concerned about running out of charge due to a lack of nearby charging infrastructure. Nearly half (47%) of those who regularly drive an EV agreed, despite more than two-thirds (36%) claiming they only required 30km of less mileage for their daily driving.
  • Awareness of Charging Infrastructure: Nearly one in two (46%) New Zealanders knew the location of the nearest charging station to their home, and 27% to their workplace.
  • Other Barriers to Adoption: The price of electric vehicles emerged as the primary reason for rejecting their purchase. A lack of knowledge (22%) about EVs also played a significant role in their decision-making process. This trend decreased with age. Those between 18-24 (50%) were most likely to claim this; 55-64 (15%) were least likely.

BMW Group New Zealand recognises the significance of the findings from the survey and affirms its commitment to supporting sustainable transportation with low and zero emissions mobility solutions.

Currently, BMW Group New Zealand offers eleven electrified models to consumers – including six fully electric offerings – which is among the most electrified models of any manufacturer represented in the country.

Later this year that number will rise to twelve with the launch of the fully electric BMW i5. The company’s EV product offering will continue to grow as it moves towards achieving a climate-neutral business model spanning the entire value chain by 2050.

Last week, BMW provided a strong glimpse of its future with the world premiere of the BMW Vision Neue Klasse concept vehicle at the IAA Mobility 2023 event in Munich. The concept showcased what the next generation of vehicles from its core line-up would look like and that they would feature highly advanced fully electric powertrains while being backed by use of secondary raw materials and resource-efficient production.

The company plans to launch across six Neue Klasse models within 24 months from 2025, when the new line of vehicles goes into production.

This will include models across different segments, from sedans to Sports Activity Vehicles (SAVs).

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from BMW on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
QV: Has The Real Estate Recovery Begun?

The residential property market has experienced a modest amount of home value growth this quarter, driven primarily by first-home buyers outside of Aotearoa’s main cities. The average home increased in value by 0.5% to $893,639, marking its first quarter of positive growth since late 2021, but values continue to track downward across most of the main urban areas. More


Statistics: Visitor Arrivals Continue To Pick Up

Overseas visitor arrivals continue to rebound a year after fully opening the border, with 213,800 arrivals in July, 84% of the level in July 2019. July is the peak winter month for tourism as it coincides with the ski season and Australian school holidays. More


Horizon Research: Thieves Hit Kiwi Bank Accounts

Half a million Kiwis have fallen victim to thefts via their bank accounts and cards. Many customers don't think banks are doing enough to protect them, especially when they find out that some banks are not implementing highly-effective anti-fraud and theft measures already being used in Australia. More

Government: AAA Credit Rating

S&P has affirmed NZ’s long term local currency rating at AAA & foreign currency rating at AA+ with a stable outlook. It follows Fitch affirming NZ’s AA+ rating with a stable outlook & Moody’s annual credit analysis affirming a stable outlook on NZ’s local currency & foreign currency ratings at Aaa. More


Government: Biggest Ever Emissions Reduction Project Hits Milestone

Half of the coal being used at Glenbrook steel mill is being replaced with electricity to recycle and reuse scrap steel. James Shaw says the installation of an electric arc furnace will cut emissions by over 45%. Production using the new furnace is expected to start in mid-2026. More


Ara Ake: $20M Distributed Flexibility Innovation Fund

Ara Ake will help administer a new $20M fund supporting the electricity system to manage peak demand and improve reliability and resilience at the network level. “We are preparing the electricity system to be able to play a lead role in the energy transition to net zero 2050," says Dr Megan Woods. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 