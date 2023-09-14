A Strategic Proposal For The Aotearoa Industrial Hemp Industry

Three organisations, representing 95% of the New Zealand Aotearoa industrial hemp industry, (iHemp) have come together and presented a “Hemp industry strategic proposal for regulatory change” document to the government.

The proposal outlines 5 key areas the industry would like to work with the Government on. It identifies solutions to overcome the existing regulatory barriers, which would free up a potential new billion-dollar primary industry.

Following the successful iHemp Summit in Christchurch last month, the industry lead by New Zealand Hemp Industries Association (NZHIA), Aotearoa Hemp Alliance (AHA) and the New Zealand Medicinal Cannabis Council (NZMCC) are renewing calls for the public and the government to support the emerging iHemp industry.

A thriving iHemp industry will create positive economic, health (social, community, and physical), and environmental outcomes, aligned with Government policies. It will complement our other primary industries and enhance our food, fibre and health sectors, improving their export and job creation potential.

The interested parties agree that the way forward for industry is via a strong relationship with a supportive government and are seeking a meeting with the Ministers of Health, Primary Industries, Environment and Business Innovation and Employment to further the discussions and agree on short and medium term action plans.

The strategic objectives involve;

Ease regulatory burdens on iHemp growers and processors. Open commercial and regulatory pathways for the domestic supply of New Zealand iHemp products for animal nutrition. Open commercial and regulatory pathways for New Zealand iHemp derived Cannabinoids, by allowing the supply of iHemp derived Biomass (Leaves and Flowers) produced under an Industrial Hemp Licence to a Medicinal Cannabis Licence holder. Open commercial and regulatory pathways for New Zealand iHemp derived Biomass (Leaves and Flowers) to be processed into non-psychoactive cannabinoid, terpene and flavonoid iHemp products and to be sold as a dietary supplement/ natural health product. Integrate iHemp as a carbon sequestration offset of farming emissions within the He Waka Eke Noa framework.

The supporting information across each of these objectives (barriers, solutions, and targeted outcomes) have been collated to ensure that Government is well informed on the required change, and the positive and achievable outcomes that these regulatory changes will generate for the iHemp Industry and all of Aotearoa.

It is an exciting time for iHemp and when the government realises how far reaching the potential for iHemp is across a range of industries, they will finally see the benefits that a new circular and sustainable raw material can bring to Aotearoa New Zealand’s, environment and economy.

We tick all the right boxes and with support we can be the next big, good news story to help regional New Zealand Aotearoa prosper and thrive, whilst building on our global reputation as a clean green country.

Reference links:

Hemp industry strategic proposal for regulatory change

Prepared by:

New Zealand Hemp Industries Association Inc

Aotearoa Hemp Alliance

New Zealand Medicinal Cannabis Council

© Scoop Media

