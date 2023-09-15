Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Strike Goes Ahead For Most Telehealth Workers

Friday, 15 September 2023, 3:13 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Nurses Organisation

The strike for a fair wage increase by NZNO Tōpūtanga Tapuhi Kaitiaki o Aotearoa (NZNO) and PSA members employed by Whakarongorau Aotearoa New Zealand Telehealth Services is going ahead as planned.

NZNO chief executive Paul Goulter said hundreds of workers have downed tools for 24 hours from 3pm on today following a breakdown of talks with their employer.

Whakarongorau attempted to interdict the strike in light of the impending strike to commence in 3pm today. An urgent injunction hearing was held at midday.

"The injunction has only prevented Early Mental Health Response Nurses and Clinicians, Emergency Tele Triage Nurses, Emergency Tele Triage Paramedics from striking," Paul Goulter said.

"Meanwhile, the bulk of the workforce and the bulk of the union membership of PSA need to know will be able to strike is planned."

