AA Home Expands Service To Help Kiwis Avoid Costly Property Issues

Monday, 18 September 2023, 10:53 am
Press Release: AA Home

AA Home is expanding its home inspection services to help Kiwis steer clear from unqualified property inspectors and avoid costly property issues.

Following the successful introduction of Healthy Home inspections last year, AA Members and AA Home customers can now book pre-sale and purchase and rental property inspections, along with asbestos and methamphetamine testing through a partnership with Betta Group.

“Buying or selling a home is often the biggest financial decision many of us will ever make, so it’s important to find out exactly what you are buying to avoid any unexpected and potentially very costly surprises further down the track,” says AA Home National Manager Nalini Dutt.

“But that’s often easier said than done. The inspection industry is unregulated, many inspectors don’t have any specific training and there’s no standardised report, so there can be a huge variation of service for those in the market to buy or sell. That can put buyers and sellers at risk of something being missed and could even be a waste of time and money as most banks, and some insurers, often won’t accept reports supplied by un-accredited inspectors, when providing a mortgage or insurance.”

With AA Home already connecting Kiwis with trusted and expert tradespeople Nalini says it was a natural next step to introduce property inspections and help give Kiwis greater confidence they are working with reliable and professional inspectors.

“For years we’ve provided Kiwis with peace of mind at the roadside through AA Roadservice and by expanding our AA Home service we hope do the same for Members and customers at home. We recognise the significance of the investment homeowners and landlords make as well as the importance of having safe and secure rental environments. By offering this comprehensive and reliable service we aim to arm our Members and customers with the knowledge and insights they need to make informed property decisions,” says Nalini.

“As members of the NZIBI (New Zealand Institute of Building Inspectors), Betta Group inspectors hold full industry qualifications and will provide an easy to understand, efficiently summarised report that is accepted by banks and lending institutions.

“They also all have full Professional Indemnity and Public Liability insurance, to provide further peace of mind.”

Note to editor:

AA Home is a joint venture between the NZAA and AA Insurance that connects subscribers with trusted and expert tradespeople for home related emergencies and minor jobs. Two services are available: AA Home Response and AA Home Book a Job.

AA Home Response is a pay-per-call-out subscription, while for those seeking enhanced protection, AA Home Response Plus includes six one-hour callouts as part of the annual subscription, providing greater peace of mind throughout the year.

AA Home Book a Job enables subscribers to schedule minor jobs with ease whether it's maintenance, installation, or repairs. Services including plumbing, electrical work, locksmith services, reliable handymen, efficient air conditioning services as well the suite of inspection services: pre-sale and purchase, rental property inspections and asbestos and methamphetamine testing.

