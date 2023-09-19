Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Kacific Wins Euroconsult Universal Broadband Award 2023

Tuesday, 19 September 2023, 7:02 pm
Press Release: Kacific

Leading international consulting firm Euroconsult has honoured Kacific Broadband Satellites Group (Kacific) with its 2023 “Universal Broadband Award”. Presented during World Satellite Business Week, the award recognises Kacific’s commitment to transforming global connectivity in unserved and underserved regions.

Euroconsult honours innovative global space sector change-makers each year through its Awards for Excellence in Satellite Business. A panel of industry experts rigorously analyses businesses, stakeholders and projects and evaluate innovation, strategy and market impact to identify outstanding achievements and contributions to the sector. This award aptly represents Kacific’s transformative journey and mission for global connectivity.

Kacific has built a sustainable business model by offering affordable, high-speed satellite broadband to unserved and underserved regions in Asia and the Pacific. Kacific’s steadfast commitment to pioneering solutions has established the company as the leading Ka-band satellite operator in the region. Proudly serving 25 countries across the Asia-Pacific, Kacific has a profound impact, enriching the lives of people in 3,379 schools, 378 healthcare clinics, dispensaries, hospitals, and more with its innovative connectivity solutions.

The strategic decision to harness powerful Ka-band satellite technologies underpins Kacific’s success. Kacific1, its powerful geostationary high throughput satellite maximises spectrum efficiency by reusing the same spectrum (frequencies) multiple times in its 56 powerful spot beams. This not only reduces cost per Mbps below that of traditional fixed satellite services but also delivers fast and reliable internet services to remote locations.

Recognising affordability as critical to its mission, Kacific1 was designed to minimise terminal expenses and cost per connection. Flexible products like Gigstarter and Community Wi-Fi allow for varying degrees of financial commitment, including the distribution of bandwidth through pre-paid vouchers which can potentially provide customers with an additional revenue stream. In addition, Kacific’s cost per GB is less than 2% of GNI per capita, well below the ITU and UNESCO affordability targets.

Faced with surging demand and unforeseen obstacles during the COVID-19 pandemic, Kacific boldly adapted its traditional wholesale model into an innovative franchise retail model. This shift introduced Gigstarter (and later Community Wi-Fi), a game-changing flexible, prepaid, and pre-packaged monthly broadband plan with a simple terminal kit. This initiative facilitated access to remote communities, providing essential infrastructure and re-shaping the broadband satellite landscape.

Kacific also established a unique distribution channel of Kacific Distributors, providing entrepreneurial opportunities, empowering rural economic development, increasing local presence and ensuring swift deployment and service support for end users.

Christian Patouraux, CEO, reflected on the accomplishment: “Kacific is proud to receive Euroconsult’s 2023 Universal Broadband Award, acknowledging our efforts to transform global connectivity in underserved areas. As the leading Ka-band satellite operator covering 25 nations across the Asia Pacific, we prioritise adaptation and innovation. Our pioneering franchise retail model has successfully made internet services affordable and accessible, disrupting the value chain and establishing a robust distribution network in major markets. Our goal has been to transform broadband into a commodity and ensure its availability in rural areas. Moreover, we’ve made affordability a key priority by offering terminal kits at a starting price of only USD 570, inclusive of the MDM2010 modem. Embracing our ‘The Heart of Broadband’ tagline, we’re committed to empowering, connecting, and uplifting those in need.”

Kacific’s journey continues with the upcoming launch of its second satellite, Kacific2, which promises to enhance and expand connectivity capabilities and services to meet proven demands in Asia Pacific and beyond.

The company extends its gratitude to its valued customers, partners and distributors for their continued support on this journey.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Kacific on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
The New Zealand Initiative: Who Teaches The Teachers?

Being an effective teacher is one of the most important and difficult jobs there is. It is essential that we prepare teachers well for the classroom, but university teacher education courses lack a focus on the science of learning and primary school teachers are insufficiently prepared with content knowledge in numeracy and science. More


Green Party: Plan For Five Weeks Annual Leave

“Everyone should be able to spend quality time with their whānau and friends, but right now Aoteroa is not working for all working people. Tens of thousands of people are working two, sometimes three, jobs just to make ends meet. This leaves hardly any time in the day for people to rest and enjoy time with the people they love,” says Marama Davidson. More


Green Investment Finance: $15M Debt Facility Funds Lightyears Solar Farms

Lightyears Solar has completed construction of a 2.4MW agrivoltaic and tracked solar farm in Waiuku, the largest in NZ. Future projects include a 7MW solar farm in Ashburton and a 4.5MW solar farm in Wairarapa, focussing on mid-size, dual use solar, which allows for productive agriculture to continue beneath solar panels. More

QV: Has The Real Estate Recovery Begun?

The residential property market has experienced a modest amount of home value growth this quarter, driven primarily by first-home buyers outside of Aotearoa’s main cities. The average home increased in value by 0.5% to $893,639, marking its first quarter of positive growth since late 2021, but values continue to track downward across most of the main urban areas. More


Statistics: Visitor Arrivals Continue To Pick Up

Overseas visitor arrivals continue to rebound a year after fully opening the border, with 213,800 arrivals in July, 84% of the level in July 2019. July is the peak winter month for tourism as it coincides with the ski season and Australian school holidays. More


Horizon Research: Thieves Hit Kiwi Bank Accounts

Half a million Kiwis have fallen victim to thefts via their bank accounts and cards. Many customers don't think banks are doing enough to protect them, especially when they find out that some banks are not implementing highly-effective anti-fraud and theft measures already being used in Australia. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 