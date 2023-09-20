The World’s New Workforce

With the rising dominance of artificial intelligence technology, many people have begun to fear that their jobs will be replaced in the new future. They are partially correct- by 2025, 85 million jobs may be displaced by AI. However, this number is largely offset by the 97 million new AI-related roles that will rise up to take its place. Most of these jobs will require a technological knowledge that perhaps was not previously in demand, but marks a sign of changing times.

AI hiring is especially prevalent in a few countries, namely the United States, India, and Japan. The United States eclipses other countries by a wide margin with 75,685 new job postings as of August 2023. 1.5% of job openings in any given US state are AI related, demonstrating that there is a huge surge in demand for AI related skills in the American job market. India and Japan trail far behind in second and third place, with 11,855 and 8,157 job postings respectively.

The United States also leads the world in the most open AI roles, currently standing at 173,000 jobs. India and the United Kingdom take second and third place. Other countries are more likely to replace at least a third of their workforce with AI technology. European countries such as Hungary, Czech Republic, and Poland are predicted to follow this trend.

Within the United States, the states showing the most promise for an AI-geared future include California and Texas, with AI job postings standing in the tens of thousands. Alan Clutter, the CEO of a leading executive search firm, has personally noticed a huge uptick in roles requiring a strong knowledge of both artificial intelligence and machine learning. His views are corroborated by the fact that over half of all global organizations have hired an AI specialist

There are several types of AI jobs, but there are a few that are protected to demonstrate the fastest growth in the market throughout the next decade. The role of data scientists will experience a 36% growth, followed by a 25% growth for software developers, 21% growth for computer and research information scientists, and 15% for general computer and information technology.

An educational background in technology, found in majors such as computer science or data science, will be in high demand for these roles. Some of the skills that will be highly sought after and learned about in these majors include natural language processing (NLP), algorithm development, and machine learning. These are then applied to different activities within an organization such as service operation optimization, customer segmentation, and AI-based enhancement of products.

There are many industries that AI is sure to make a major change in, and investors are already beginning to cast their predictions for which industries the technology will be most influential in. Media, social platforms, and marketing have attracted the most investors, with $46 billion being contributed to this sector in 2023. Financial and insurance services have also gained sizable contributions, with $32 billion being invested in 2023. IT infrastructure, autonomous vehicles, and healthcare are other promising ventures as well.

The future is very exciting for artificial technology, and there will without a doubt be a reshaping of the world as we know it due to its amazing capabilities. If workers wish to retain their jobs and be relevant in the new world of AI, they must be prepared to arm themselves with the proper skill sets that will be required of them in the workplaces of the future. There is a huge wave of AI related jobs approaching, and people must be prepared to ride it or sink.

