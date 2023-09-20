‘World’s Most Boring Pop-up’ To Open In Auckland For One Day Only

Jetstar’s launching a unique pop-up in Tāmaki Makaurau this week which has just one, rather bland item on the menu - raw parsnips.

Aptly named Parsnip Place, the free-to-enter shop promises customers an 'utterly bland experience’ where a questionably enticing ‘world of parsnips awaits’.

The tongue-in-cheek installation aims to demonstrate the importance of choice in travel. Self declared ‘the world's most boring pop-up’, the airline says it’s opening Parsnip Place as a comedic look into life with only one choice in the market.

Open to the public 8am this Friday at 242 Broadway in Newmarket, Jetstar is inviting the curious to head down and experience Parsnip Place for themselves. While the menu is not aplenty, the low-cost carrier will be dishing out plenty of flight vouchers for winning customers to use toward their destination of choice.*

For those outside of Auckland, the airline is encouraging Kiwi’s keep an eye on its social accounts for more ‘parsnipy’ ways to win.

Jetstar assures that no parsnips were harmed in the making, and all are being donated following the event to a number of Auckland’s food banks.

