Sprig + Fern Master Brewer Marks Forty Years Of Beers

Sprig + Fern Brewing Co. are today celebrating a milestone anniversary for Owner and Master Brewer, Tracy Banner, with today marking her forty years in the brewing industry.

Beginning her decorated career in England in 1983, Tracy relocated to New Zealand in 1994 and has played a pivotal role in the growth of the craft beer industry since - holding the Head Brewer role at Mac's and as the first female Brewery Manager and Head Brewer with Speight's.

Today, at the helm of Sprig + Fern Brewing Co., Tracy has expanded the brand to include a wide range of multi-award-winning beers, ciders and seltzers, which are served at fourteen (soon to be fifteen) Sprig + Fern and Little Sprig Taverns located throughout Nelson, Tasman, Christchurch and Wellington.

In addition to the plethora of awards her brews have earned over the years, Tracy has been personally recognised for her services to the industry as a leader, mentor, and international judge. She was awarded an Honorary Membership and Honorary Fellowship to the Brewers Guild of New Zealand in 2014 and 2019, respectively, as well as the Morton Coutts Trophy for Innovation & Achievement in 2018.

To mark the anniversary, Tracy and the Sprig + Fern Brewing Co. team have departed from their typical styles and released a special, limited release beer; a Barrel Aged Mixed Ferment Ruby Ale, spontaneously fermented and aged in a Pinot Noir barrel housed at the Richmond-based Brewery.

The milestone beer, of which a very limited number were produced, is available exclusively from the Sprig + Fern website from today.

