Kāpiti Coast Chamber Of Commerce Bolsters Its Strategic Direction With New GM Appointment

Wednesday, 20 September 2023, 8:03 pm
Press Release: Kapiti Coast Chamber Of Commerce

The Kāpiti Coast Chamber of Commerce attended the National Chamber of Commerce Conference earlier this month in Waikato under the shared intention of ‘Stronger Together’.

Meeting with local Councillors, leaders of the opposition, and the Prime Minister of New Zealand, Chamber advocates rallied together to voice and debate the importance of business resilience, innovation, post-pandemic strategies, and the economic outlook of our nation. The event served as a platform for reaffirming the Chamber’s strategic commitment to the business community of Aotearoa New Zealand.

Kāpiti Chamber Co-Chair, Monique Leith met with representatives from across the motu (island) as a powerful message emerged. One that echoes the very essence of the Kāpiti Chamber of Commerce—for business, by business.

“It’s been some time since we last came together as a network. You could feel the energy in the room! This is particularly important for smaller regional Chambers, like Kāpiti, who lean on our larger counterparts for that national lens across the issues New Zealand businesses continue to face today.

We feel deeply committed to representing the interests of our local business community. We are their Chamber, their voice.”—says Leith.

At the heart of the Chamber’s mission lies an authentic drive to work with others more cohesively and collaboratively—working to bring all stakeholders, partners, and voices together in support of stronger business community outcomes.

As part of this strategic direction, the Chamber welcomes newly appointed General Manager, Claire Mance—a local small business owner and community engagement strategist.

“I’ll be working closely with the Chamber Board, primary stakeholders, key partners, and our business community to understand the needs of business owners and their people today—leveraging all of the experience, wisdom, and collective knowledge around me.

I’m driven to help others feel more confident about connecting, designing, and ideating the businesses of our future. My underlying principles are those of respect, trust, knowledge, culture and perspective and I am thrilled to have the opportunity to be a part of tomorrow’s Chamber.”—says Mance.

Claire brings an authentic passion for community advocacy and connection. Her focus on stakeholder engagement, mental health, wellbeing, and the art of storytelling adds depth to the regional Chamber, helping to ensure that the Chamber remains at the forefront of innovation and community engagement.

“It's no secret that small businesses are the lifeblood of New Zealand. We have some of the most exciting emerging technology, retail, hospitality and tourism experiences happening right here in our backyard. The Kāpiti Chamber of Commerce is uniquely positioned to provide a platform of connection, stewardship, advocacy and support through our extensive networks, alliance partners, resources and channels.”—says Heather Hutchings, Chamber’s Co-Chair.

“We invite you to join us and help us craft this exciting chapter in our story. Let’s work together to set a precedent for partnership, innovation, sustainability, co-design and purpose.”—says Mance.

