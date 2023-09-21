Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
New Zealand's Largest Solar Energy Summit Gets Underway In Auckland

Thursday, 21 September 2023, 11:32 am
Aotearoa New Zealand's largest-ever summit on Solar Energy started today in Auckland with over 500 sector leaders gathering to collaborate and learn over two days.

Aotearoa New Zealand's premier sustainable energy event SEANZ (Sustainable Energy Association NZ) 2023 Conference | Tomorrow's Energy Today will be the largest ever with the inclusion of a utility solar stream alongside conventional commercial and industrial as well as residential market focus.

SEANZ 2023 gathers industry leaders, professionals, and enthusiasts for a transformative experience on 21-22 September 2023. In its new multi-stream format SEANZ 2023 includes a stand-alone focus on utility-scale solar for the first time ever. After last year's sell-out event, the move to The Pullman, Auckland for 2023 accommodates increased attendance, and this year attendees can look forward to a diverse range of opportunities, including

Innovative Multi-Stream Format: Recognising the diverse needs of the energy sector, the conference introduces a new multi-stream format. This format ensures that crucial information pertaining to residential, commercial, industrial solar, as well as utility-scale solar, is delivered concurrently. This unique approach caters to all market segments independently, addressing their specific requirements and challenges.

Expanded Professional Development: The conference is geared to provide unparalleled professional development, featuring an increased number of technology workshops, plenary tech sessions, and standards sessions.

Largest Industry Exhibition: The SEANZ Conference 2023 boasts the largest industry exhibition, offering both members and non-members an exclusive opportunity to explore the latest offerings from local and global suppliers and manufacturers. The dedicated exhibition center will serve as a hub for innovation, showcasing the most cutting-edge technologies and solutions.

Networking Opportunities: Free networking sessions facilitate valuable connections among attendees, creating an environment where professionals can interact, exchange ideas, and forge collaborations that drive the energy sector forward.

Gala Dinner and Awards: The highlight of the event is the SEANZ Sonnen Aotearoa Industry Gala Dinner, followed by the prestigious SEANZ Fronius Aotearoa Industry Awards. The evening will be hosted by the charismatic MC, Mike Puru. This celebratory occasion recognises outstanding contributions and achievements within the industry.

SEANZ Chairman Brendan Winitana says "with the urgency required to address energy resilience, energy hardship, and our 100% renewable energy target, participation in the solar and distributed energy industry has never been greater. We're proud to be hosting the leaders of Aotearoa New Zealand's energy transformation with a conference format that will ensure the participation and collaboration necessary to meet the energy challenges of today and the future."

SEANZ Conference 2023 wouldn't be possible without our Platinum Partner Taspac Energy, Gold Partners solarZero and Entelar Energy, and Exhibition and Networking Partners Sonnen | Fronius | Ara Ake | REC | YHI | JA Russell | Rise Energy | Smiths | WITT/Te Pukenga | Revolve Energy | Chelion | SLR | Ecotricity | Hummingbird | Solar Group | Ideal Electrical | Dicker Data | Trina Solar | Kuehne+Nagel | McKay | Yingli Solar | Positron | Jinko Solar | Energy Systems Group | Raystech

