Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

$60m Motorway Interchange Delivers Regional Benefit

Thursday, 21 September 2023, 4:02 pm
Press Release: Quayside Holdings

On 28, 29 and 30 August 2023 between the hours of 8.00pm and 6.00am, State Highway 2 Tauranga Eastern Link Toll Road (TELTR) was closed on both sides, to facilitate the safe installation of eight large interchange beams. Each beam 33.1m in length and weighing approximately 65T, were installed onto columns straddling the TELTR. These works were one part of a motorway interchange project which commenced in October 2022 and is expected to be open in late 2024. This is a key piece of infrastructure that will link the Park to the motorway and the wider region - a visual signifier of the notable progress for the project. The interchange is expected to be open in late 2024.

As the lead developer for the Rangiuru Business Park, Quayside is managing and funding the $60m interchange required to access the TELTR. Confirmation of a $18m contribution from the Provincial Growth Fund (PGF) in 2020 provided the seed capital to start the business park and motorway interchange. This vital piece of infrastructure and considerable investment into the region, connects future residential development in the East, with the business park in the West. At the time of writing, the interchange will be vested to Waka Kotahi upon completion.

The Golden Triangle is the engine room of Aotearoa, New Zealand’s economy and it is vital that investment into our region’s infrastructure is fast-tracked to increase accessibility, resilience and economic growth.

The role of Central Government investment in our region's core infrastructure plays a critical role in unlocking the Bay of Plenty’s economic potential.

Quayside is responsible for growing a diversified fund that generates long-term returns that support the prosperity of the Bay of Plenty and the Rangiuru Business Park plays an important role in enabling economic growth across this region.” said Lyndon Settle, Quayside CEO.

Situated in the heart of the Bay of Plenty, the Rangiuru Business Park is connected by road, rail and sea. Just 30 km from the Port of Tauranga, 3 hours to 50% of NZ’s population in Auckland and adjacent to rail networks linking the wider Bay of Plenty.

Quayside Holdings GM Property, Michael Jefferies says “This development meets the shortfall in high-quality industrial land close to the Port of Tauranga. The proximity and established multimodal transport links providing wider regional accessibility between Tauranga, Whakatāne, Te Puke, Kawerau and Rotorua offer huge opportunities”.

The Park is being developed in consideration and support of regional growth strategies (SmartGrowth, Future Development Strategy, Tauranga Transport Plan, Tauranga Urban Strategy, Bay of Connections Growth Strategy, UFTI, etc), as well as taking into account the needs of local businesses.

“The Western Bay of Plenty is a popular place for businesses to locate themselves, and we have seen strong growth in our local business community in recent years. Industrial land is sought after to meet future demand and to provide additional choice for developers and businesses. The location of Rangiuru means it is well served to cater to demand on the Eastern side of our city.” says Nigel Tutt, Chief Executive, Priority One.

Our intent is for a collaborative development, with a unified vision, that benefits the whole community and is something we can all be proud of. A modern, future-focused, and high-quality business park, providing positive economic, social, cultural and environmental outcomes for all the region to enjoy.

Facts:

  • The Rangiuru Business Park is majority-owned by Quayside Properties Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Quayside Holdings Limited, the investment arm of Toi Moana Bay of Plenty Regional Council.
  • Quayside owns 40% of the entire consented land within Rangiuru Business Park and is the lead developer.
  • The Park comprises 148 hectares of consented industrial land, to be developed over four stages.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Quayside Holdings on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
DANZ: Renewables Almost Impossible In A Growing Economy

Hydrolakes in Aotearoa have had many years of low rainfall, but it is now happening more frequently. In dry years we revert to coal generation, making the transition to renewables harder. It is increasingly difficult to transition to renewables in a growing economy. Only a degrowth agenda will achieve that. More


Mercury: $220M Expansion Of Ngā Tamariki Geothermal Station

Geothermal fluid from the site is used to generate electricity with temperatures at the bottom of production wells reaching up to 290°C. The expansion will cost $220M and will increase net output by 46MW. Construction will begin in early 2024 calendar year, with first generation expected in late 2025. More


The New Zealand Initiative: Who Teaches The Teachers?

Being an effective teacher is one of the most important and difficult jobs there is. It is essential that we prepare teachers well for the classroom, but university teacher education courses lack a focus on the science of learning and primary school teachers are insufficiently prepared with content knowledge in numeracy and science. More


Green Party: Plan For Five Weeks Annual Leave

“Everyone should be able to spend quality time with their whānau and friends, but right now tens of thousands of people are working two, sometimes three, jobs just to make ends meet,” says Marama Davidson. More

Green Investment Finance: $15M Debt Facility Funds Lightyears Solar Farms

Lightyears Solar has completed construction of a 2.4MW agrivoltaic and tracked solar farm in Waiuku, the largest in NZ. Future projects include a 7MW solar farm in Ashburton and a 4.5MW solar farm in Wairarapa, focussing on mid-size, dual use solar, which allows for productive agriculture to continue beneath solar panels. More


QV: Has The Real Estate Recovery Begun?

The residential property market has experienced a modest amount of home value growth this quarter, driven primarily by first-home buyers outside of Aotearoa’s main cities. The average home increased in value by 0.5% to $893,639, marking its first quarter of positive growth since late 2021, but values continue to track downward across most of the main urban areas. More


Statistics: Visitor Arrivals Continue To Pick Up

Overseas visitor arrivals continue to rebound a year after fully opening the border, with 213,800 arrivals in July, 84% of the level in July 2019. July is the peak winter month for tourism as it coincides with the ski season and Australian school holidays. More


Horizon Research: Thieves Hit Kiwi Bank Accounts

Half a million Kiwis have fallen victim to thefts via their bank accounts and cards. Many customers don't think banks are doing enough to protect them, especially when some banks are not implementing highly-effective anti-fraud measures already used in Australia. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 