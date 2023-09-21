NZ Entrepreneurship Awards Nominations Open

The Global Entrepreneurship Network Aotearoa NZ announced the opening of nominations for the Aotearoa NZ Entrepreneurial Ecosystem 2023 Awards today.

The awards aim to recognise New Zealand founders, entrepreneurs, and supporters in our thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Categories include Entrepreneur of the year, Social Entrepreneur, Entrepreneur Support Organisation, Māori Entrepreneur, Investor, Academic initiative, Youth programme, Intrapreneur, Public Sector initiative, GEN NZ Member Representative, and GEN NZ Connector of the year.

Do you know of any amazing founders or entrepreneurs who deserve an award? Submit your nominations at:

https://q5.nz/nominate-2023

Nominations close at 5pm on Monday 9 October.

The awards ceremony will take place on Thursday 26 October 6pm at GridAKL.

Last year’s awards recognised Lauren Peate from Multitudes as Entrepreneur of the Year, Sarah Colcord from Chooice! as Social Entrepreneur of the Year, Ministry of Awesome as Entrepreneur Support Organisation of the year, and others.

“Last year’s awards were a runaway success,” said GEN NZ Chair Dave Moskovitz. “We had a great party celebrating the achievements of our ever more capable founders and our maturing entrepreneurial ecosystem. We expect this year’s awards to be even bigger and better.”

GEN NZ’s mission is to connect entrepreneurs to the people and resources they need to succeed locally and globally. We define an entrepreneur as a person who has a bias for action and creates a new venture that uses innovative processes, technologies, and/or business models. With over 160 organisations as members, we represent the breadth and depth of entrepreneurial talent across the motu. GEN NZ is part of the GEN Global network, which operates in over 180 countries.

