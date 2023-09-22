Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Financial Support Available To Westpac NZ Customers Affected By Severe Weather

Friday, 22 September 2023, 11:15 am
Press Release: Westpac

Westpac NZ is offering financial support to business and consumer customers affected by extreme weather in the lower South Island.

Options may include:

Business customers

  • Suspension of principal payments on loans for up to three months.
  • Deferred payment on credit cards for up to three months.
  • A temporary overdraft facility.

Consumer customers

  • Suspension of home loan payments for up to three months for individuals ahead on their repayments and who have a sufficient undrawn balance.
  • Financial hardship assistance, which may include a reduction in loan repayment amounts for a period of time, access to term deposit funds or other support.

Westpac NZ General Manager of Consumer Banking and Wealth, Mike Norfolk, says the bank’s main focus is on ensuring staff and customers are safe and well-supported.

“We understand how stressful events like this can be, and we want to reassure households and businesses they have options available to ease any immediate financial burden. We’re here to help affected customers in any way we can,” Mr Norfolk says.

“At this stage, our branches are operating at their normal hours, however we encourage customers to only travel to branches if it’s safe for them to do so.

“Our contact centre is standing by to help our customers in need, and our staff can be reached on 0800 738 691.”

