Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Scenic Plus Service Coming To Coastal Pacific

Friday, 22 September 2023, 12:22 pm
Press Release: KiwiRail

The iconic Coastal Pacific scenic train has returned to the South Island’s East Coast and will have a new offering for our visitors in time for the summer season.

On 14 December 2023 Great Journeys New Zealand will launch the Coastal Pacific Scenic Plus dining experience. With our brand-new kitchen carriage, there’s the option to upgrade to a restaurant on rails.

“The strong demand of this journey has allowed us to introduce a daily service from 14 December, which is earlier than anticipated,” Tracey Goodall, General Manager Great Journeys New Zealand says.

“The Coastal Pacific already offers a range of short break packages, which encourages visitors to explore beyond the train and into Marlborough and Kaikoura. The new Scenic Plus dining experience is an exciting new offering, with a menu built upon ingredients sourced from these very regions.

“Whether it’s topping up your drink, explaining the origins of your meal, or just pointing out unmissable landmarks, our Scenic Plus hosts will ensure you leave fulfilled in every sense.

“Our brand-new kitchen carriage provides our culinary experts with more onboard culinary freedom than ever before. Customers will be treated to the experience of not only seeing and hearing the scenery but tasting it too.”

The Coastal Pacific is a key part of both the Kaikoura and Marlborough regional economies, giving visitors an insight into these stunning East Coast regions.

Destination Kaikoura’s Destination Manager Lisa Bond welcomed the return of the Coastal Pacific this week.

“Having the Coastal Pacific train returning for the summer season is exciting,” she says.

“There is something special about watching the train pull in to the Whaleway Station and witnessing the passenger’s reactions as they are swept away by the contrasting yet beautiful sight of an ocean you can hear, taste, and smell along with the awesome snowcapped mountains looming in the background.

“The train offers an easy and comfortable way to travel between Picton and Christchurch, a perfect alternative for those who prefer to sit back & relax as they travel.”

Destination Marlborough General Manager Bruce Moffat also welcomed the return of the Coastal Pacific and its passengers.

“We are excited to see the Coastal Pacific Rail journey return to Marlborough for this coming summer,” he says.

“The Coastal Pacific service from Christchurch via Kaikoura is one of the most scenic rail journeys in the world and the new Scenic Plus product is next level in passenger service.

“Come and stay in Marlborough for a few days and soak up the summer vibes, events and our local activities!”

The Coastal Pacific runs from September to April each year.

Information about our short break packages, tours and Scenic Plus are available here: https://www.greatjourneysnz.com/

They can be booked through our website or via our Travel Centre:

bookings@greatjourneysnz.com

0800 872 467

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from KiwiRail on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
Government: Strong Export Boost As NZ Economy Turns Corner

The current account deficit narrowed to 7.5% of GDP in the June year, compared with 8.2% in March. This is better than the 8.1% forecast in the Pre-election Fiscal and Economic Update. The improvement was due to an exports surplus of $442M, driven by increases in kiwifruit and dairy products, and more overseas visitors boosting tourism, accommodation, and hospitality. More


DANZ: Renewables Almost Impossible In A Growing Economy

Hydrolakes in Aotearoa have had many years of low rainfall, but it is now happening more frequently. In dry years we revert to coal generation, making the transition to renewables harder. It is increasingly difficult to transition to renewables in a growing economy. Only a degrowth agenda will achieve that. More


Mercury: $220M Expansion Of Ngā Tamariki Geothermal Station

Geothermal fluid from the site is used to generate electricity with temperatures at the bottom of production wells reaching up to 290°C. The expansion will cost $220M and will increase net output by 46MW. Construction will begin in early 2024 calendar year, with first generation expected in late 2025. More

The New Zealand Initiative: Who Teaches The Teachers?

Being an effective teacher is one of the most important and difficult jobs there is. It is essential that we prepare teachers well for the classroom, but university teacher education courses lack a focus on the science of learning and primary school teachers are insufficiently prepared with content knowledge in numeracy and science. More


Green Party: Plan For Five Weeks Annual Leave

“Everyone should be able to spend quality time with their whānau and friends, but right now tens of thousands of people are working two, sometimes three, jobs just to make ends meet,” says Marama Davidson. More


Green Investment Finance: $15M Debt Facility Funds Lightyears Solar Farms

Lightyears Solar has completed construction of a 2.4MW agrivoltaic and tracked solar farm in Waiuku, the largest in NZ. Future projects include a 7MW solar farm in Ashburton and a 4.5MW solar farm in Wairarapa, focussing on mid-size, dual use solar, which allows for productive agriculture to continue beneath solar panels. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 