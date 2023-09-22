Scenic Plus Service Coming To Coastal Pacific

The iconic Coastal Pacific scenic train has returned to the South Island’s East Coast and will have a new offering for our visitors in time for the summer season.

On 14 December 2023 Great Journeys New Zealand will launch the Coastal Pacific Scenic Plus dining experience. With our brand-new kitchen carriage, there’s the option to upgrade to a restaurant on rails.

“The strong demand of this journey has allowed us to introduce a daily service from 14 December, which is earlier than anticipated,” Tracey Goodall, General Manager Great Journeys New Zealand says.

“The Coastal Pacific already offers a range of short break packages, which encourages visitors to explore beyond the train and into Marlborough and Kaikoura. The new Scenic Plus dining experience is an exciting new offering, with a menu built upon ingredients sourced from these very regions.

“Whether it’s topping up your drink, explaining the origins of your meal, or just pointing out unmissable landmarks, our Scenic Plus hosts will ensure you leave fulfilled in every sense.

“Our brand-new kitchen carriage provides our culinary experts with more onboard culinary freedom than ever before. Customers will be treated to the experience of not only seeing and hearing the scenery but tasting it too.”

The Coastal Pacific is a key part of both the Kaikoura and Marlborough regional economies, giving visitors an insight into these stunning East Coast regions.

Destination Kaikoura’s Destination Manager Lisa Bond welcomed the return of the Coastal Pacific this week.

“Having the Coastal Pacific train returning for the summer season is exciting,” she says.

“There is something special about watching the train pull in to the Whaleway Station and witnessing the passenger’s reactions as they are swept away by the contrasting yet beautiful sight of an ocean you can hear, taste, and smell along with the awesome snowcapped mountains looming in the background.

“The train offers an easy and comfortable way to travel between Picton and Christchurch, a perfect alternative for those who prefer to sit back & relax as they travel.”

Destination Marlborough General Manager Bruce Moffat also welcomed the return of the Coastal Pacific and its passengers.

“We are excited to see the Coastal Pacific Rail journey return to Marlborough for this coming summer,” he says.

“The Coastal Pacific service from Christchurch via Kaikoura is one of the most scenic rail journeys in the world and the new Scenic Plus product is next level in passenger service.

“Come and stay in Marlborough for a few days and soak up the summer vibes, events and our local activities!”

The Coastal Pacific runs from September to April each year.

Information about our short break packages, tours and Scenic Plus are available here: https://www.greatjourneysnz.com/

They can be booked through our website or via our Travel Centre:

bookings@greatjourneysnz.com

0800 872 467

© Scoop Media

