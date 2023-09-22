Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Amazing Price Achieved For ‘Mistake’ New Zealand Coin

Friday, 22 September 2023, 7:54 pm
Press Release: Mowbray Collectables

A coin mistakenly struck with both a Canadian side and a New Zealand side has sold at auction in Wellington for $60,000. It is one of only eleven remaining in the world and auctioneer David Galt of Mowbray Collectables describes the price as ‘truly amazing’, being seven times its pre-auction estimate and a record for a kiwi coin sold in New Zealand.

At the same auction event in Wellington on Friday 22 September a unique and bizarre New Zealand halfpenny error coin with wording in Latin instead of English fetched twice its pre-auction estimate and sold for $19,000.

The world’s highest graded Hongkong and Shanghai Bank $10 banknote from 1920 sold at auction for $18,000.

David Galt, who is also president of the New Zealand Royal Numismatic Society says the international coin auction attracted strong overseas interest with online bidding increasing steadily over recent years, especially since Covid.

“The great thing is our top three sale items will all stay in New Zealand” he says.

Mowbray’s stamp auction is tomorrow, Saturday 23 September, with over 800 lots, including an offering of top New Zealand stamps such as early Queen Victoria stamps, called Full Face Queens, and postal history items, involving early letters and envelopes.

