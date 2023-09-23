Coin And Stamp Auctions Achieve More Than A Million Dollars In Sales

Friday and Saturday’s International auctions showed strong interest remains in the time-honoured fields of coin and stamp collecting.

“We saw sales of over $ 1,000,000 across coins and stamps this weekend” said David Galt, auctioneer and Director of Mowbrays. “The coin sale was a record for us, with the highest price ever paid for a New Zealand coin in a Mowbray sale, at $60,000, and 800 stamp lots attracted healthy interest. Online activity increased again.”

A collection of over 2000 of New Zealand’s earliest Queen Victoria stamps, known as full face queens, sold at $22,800, with well over the pre-auction estimate.

Another outstanding sale was an 1831 missionary letter from Samuel Marsden’s Church Missionary Society, the earliest incoming letter recorded to New Zealand in private ownership. It sold at $4200, more than three times the pre-auction estimate.

A soldier’s letter of 1865, sent at a discounted soldier’s postage rate of just one penny, sold at an amazing $8400, two and half times its estimate. These letters are rare in private hands, partly because most soldiers were illiterate. It was sent by Corporal John Thomas of the 14th Regiment.

“The weekends activities greatly exceeded our expectations and confirm that New Zealanders continue to love their stamps and coins”, Mr Galt said.

© Scoop Media

