‘Solstice’ Fashion Show At Commercial Bay: Aucklanders Revel In Night Of Style And Music

Sunday, 24 September 2023, 7:43 am
Press Release: Commercial Bay

Auckland's premier shopping precinct and hospitality hub, Commercial Bay, lived up to its reputation tonight as it hosted the much-anticipated 'Solstice' Fashion Show, marking the arrival of Spring in style. The free show for Aucklanders included a live performance (DJ set w/ live vocals) by BROODS, with the event drawing in close to 1,000 spectators who gathered to witness the runway spectacular and revel in a night of fashion and music.

The 'Solstice' Fashion Show, which took place on Saturday 23rd September, exceeded all expectations as it showcased an array of this season's hottest trends from both local and international labels available in the Commercial Bay shopping precinct. The event, was one of the city's largest fashion shows to date, featuring more than 50 of New Zealand’s leading models and emerging talent including Vinnie Woolston, Ariki Mckinney, Milla Brajkovich and the Katayanagi twins.

Commercial Bay's main ground-level laneway transformed into a breathtaking 26-meter runway, with a holographic backdrop, sliver runway and custom lighting throughout the ground level retail spaces providing a captivating backdrop for the fashion showcase. “We've always believed that Commercial Bay had the potential to be the perfect place to host a fashion show, and it's incredibly gratifying to see that vision come to fruition in such a captivating way and with so many Aucklanders making a night of it in the heart of the city,” says Lily Montana, Marketing Manager at Commercial Bay.

The limited-release free tickets for the fashion show sold out quickly, with the runway magic commencing at 8pm on the eve of daylight savings. BROODS put on an incredible performance that not only captivated the seated audience but also drew in onlookers, creating an electric atmosphere that left everyone in awe, closing with crowd favourite ‘Peach’. Attendees made a night of it by indulging in the offerings of Commercial Bay's bars, restaurants, and retailers, serving as the perfect pre-and post-show gathering spots.

The stellar lineup of designers included Kate Sylvester, Wynn Hamlyn, Twenty Seven Names, Tommy Hilfiger, Kate Spade, Hugo Boss, RM Williams, Storm, Scotch and Soda, Elle & Riley, Just Another Fisherman, Superette, I Love Ugly, Service Denim, Maje, Sandro, Aje, Barkers, Cos, and more of Commercial Bay's fashion retailers.

Each participating retailer in the show unveiled between one and two curated ensembles, with some retailers collaborating on looks that incorporated elements from multiple brand identities. To access the full digital lookbook and find all the outfits from the night, visit Commercial Bay’s dedicated landing page at https://www.commercialbay.co.nz/solstice-2023.

Stay connected with Commercial Bay to keep updated on all the exciting fashion experiences and events in store over the coming weeks. In addition to this unforgettable event, Commercial Bay has exciting plans for the month of October. Each Thursday evening throughout October, shoppers visiting Commercial Bay will have the exclusive opportunity to engage in one-on-one sessions with expert stylists and a chance to meet the designer at select stores, running from 5:30 pm to 7:00 pm. These in-store styling sessions will be dedicated to specific designers, marking each Thursday night a unique and exciting fashion experience.

‘Solstice’ has raised the bar delivering a world-class fashion show in the heart of the city. Don't miss out on the opportunity to immerse yourself in the world of fashion and style at Commercial Bay throughout October. Stay tuned for more updates and surprises from Commercial Bay as we continue to celebrate Auckland's premier shopping precinct and hospitality hub.

