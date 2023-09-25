Kiwibank Rate Changes

We are making changes to our Term Deposit and Fixed Home Loan rates effective Monday 25th September.

We regularly review our interest rates to ensure we are balancing our lending and deposit rates so all our customers are receiving a fair deal. With these changes we are making sure we offer competitive rates in the terms that are most popular with our customers.

With this change, our 1 year term continues to be the leading home loan rate across the major banks. We will also have the leading rates in the 6 month and 1 year term deposits.

Term Deposit rates

Headline special: 6.05% p.a. For one a year term. Minimum $10,000 investment

Interest Tier: $10,000+ $5,000 - $9,999 Current Rate New Rate Change Current Rate New Rate Change 120 days 4.20% 4.40% 0.20% 4.10% 4.30% 0.20% 150 days 4.50% 4.70% 0.20% 4.40% 4.60% 0.20% 6 months 5.85% 5.90% 0.05% 5.75% 5.80% 0.05% 200 days 5.85% 5.90% 0.05% 5.75% 5.80% 0.05% 9 months 5.85% 5.90% 0.05% 5.75% 5.80% 0.05% 1 year 6.00% 6.05% 0.05% 5.90% 5.95% 0.05%

Home Loan rates

Headline Special: 7.15% p.a. fixed for one year. Minimum 20% equity.

Product Previous Special Rate* New Special Rate* Previous Standard Rate (>80LVR) New Standard Rate (>80LVR) Variable / Offset 8.50% 8.50% Revolving 8.55% 8.55% 6 month fixed 7.15% 7.25% 8.15% 8.25% 1 year fixed 6.99% 7.15% 7.99% 8.15% 2 year fixed 6.89% 6.99% 7.89% 7.99% 3 year fixed 6.69% 7.59% 4 year fixed 6.49% 7.39% 5 year fixed 6.49% 7.39%

* Minimum 20% equity. (Specials are also available for First Home Loan customers).

+ For all Bridging loans, the interest rate will be 1% above Kiwibank’s variable interest rate.

All interest rates above are per annum

