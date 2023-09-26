Why Blogging Is The Foundation Of All Marketing

If you run a business online, you need a blog. Blogging is the foundation of your community building and SEO efforts, which ultimately drives your sales and other conversions. Without a blog, you’ll struggle to generate meaningful, targeted traffic and you’ll experience limited conversions on your site.

If you don’t have a blog yet and you need some direction, check out The Blog Starter for a thorough guide that will walk you through everything from creating and publishing your blog to monetizing it.

Getting your blog set up is the first step. However, you can’t just start publishing random articles en masse and expect results. There’s a strategy to blogging and it has to be fully integrated into your marketing plan to work.

Blogs are fundamental to content marketing

You can’t run a good guest posting campaign without a blog. Most publishers won’t publish articles with commercial links. Having a high-quality, informative blog will give you better content choices for content marketing.

For example, say you run an affiliate site that sells camping equipment and you publish a review of several different tents that includes affiliate links. The more informative your content, the better chance your link will stick when it gets published elsewhere.

Content designed to educate people without affiliate links will perform even better and editors are far less likely to remove your link.

If you’re going to run a content marketing campaign to generate backlinks from other publishers, you need to publish high-quality, authoritative, educational, and interesting content.

Blogs make good educational PPC ad landing pages

If you’ve been in marketing for a while, you probably drive targeted traffic to your website by running PPC ads that direct users to custom landing pages designed to sell your services. PPC ads are an integral part of every marketing strategy, but you need more than sales pages to run a good campaign.

You should be allocating a portion of your ad spend on educating people by sending them to your most informative blog posts. No, it won’t generate immediate sales, and that’s okay. The goal is to use PPC ads to reach people at all stages in your funnel, not just bottom-of-the-funnel leads.

When you publish amazing content, you’ll start seeing more email signups, provided your list form is visible on all of your blog pages. You’ll also be able to run a better remarketing campaign once you start bringing people to your blog pages.

A blog is the foundation of search engine optimization

Blog posts will bring you organic search engine traffic in higher quantities than if you didn’t have a blog at all. The more web pages you get indexed in Google, the more chances you have to capture user interest and get clicks.

You can spend as much time as you want optimizing your main website pages, but nothing will help you rank like a blog. Blogs tend to have more meaty content that tells search engines your site is worthy of ranking. When your goal is search engine visibility, a blog is a must have.

Blogs help establish industry authority

When you create and run a popular blog, people will remember you and at some point, they’ll naturally reference your website as an authority in your industry. This is exactly what every marketer wants, but few invest the time and energy to make it happen.

This is why there are several authority sites in each niche that are technically competitors, but they each have their own fan base. In fact, some of them even share a fan base with each other. Moz and Search Engine Journal are two examples of competing blogs that share subscribers and are basically equals in the SEO space.

What kind of content works best in your industry?

Before your blog can be a hit, you’ll need to plan your content for your audience. The first thing to ask yourself is what kind of content you should be publishing. Hard sell sales pages? Expert-level content? General educational material?

Some business owners have a tendency to be overly commercial when sharing educational information would be ideal. It really depends on the industry and market. For instance, many people are just looking for information and aren’t ready to buy. You can capture these people in your sales funnel by giving them information they want in exchange for their email address.

Blogging is the simplest way to grow your business

Just having a blog gives you an advantage in the search engines. Success isn’t automatic, but blogging is the simplest way to grow your business if you’re willing to put in the work.

