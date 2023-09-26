Independent Investigation Into Grounding Of Fishing Vessel Austro Carina

The Transport Accident Investigation Commission (TAIC) has opened an inquiry into the grounding of the fishing vessel Austro Carina at Banks Peninsula.

The reported circumstances were that at 9.38pm on 24 September the Austro Carina ran aground while fishing close to shore off Red Bay, Banks Peninsula.

All four crewmembers were be winched to safety by a rescue helicopter. No injuries were reported.

The Commission’s Chief Investigator of Accidents Naveen Kozhuppakalam has appointed a dedicated investigation team of two, who will travel to Canterbury as soon as practicable.

“The team’s evidence collection work is broad at first to support the many routes that an investigation could follow,” said Mr Kozhuppakalam.

“Their initial focus is on gathering evidence that could disappear or change – not just flotsam from the vessel, but also interviewing the crew and others while memories are still fresh.

“We’re also interested in the human and technical systems on board, and the vessel’s individual and type history, performance, maintenance, equipment and design.”

The Transport Accident Investigation Commission opens an inquiry when it believes the circumstances of an accident or incident have - or are likely to have - significant implications for transport safety, or when the inquiry may allow the Commission to make findings or recommendations to improve transport safety.

