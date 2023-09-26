Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Former World No 1 Wozniacki To Return To The ASB Classic In Auckland

Tuesday, 26 September 2023, 2:03 pm
Press Release: ASB Classic

Eight is great for tennis Super Mum, Caroline Wozniacki, who today confirmed she will return to the ASB Classic in January.

The 33-year-old, who played seven times in Auckland during her rise to No 1 in the world, is returning to the ASB Tennis Arena in her remarkable tennis comeback following the birth of her two children.

The Danish superstar, who began the sport when she was seven, retired in 2020 on the back of 30 singles titles and a total of 17 months as the best player in the world.

Wozniacki gave birth to Olivia and James in 2021 and 2022. In a desire to “get back in shape,” she picked up the racquet for exercise. She was amazed at her form in hit-ups, and decided to make a return to the sport in early August.

The Dane surprised many by winning through to the fourth round at the recent US Open, before losing to eventual winner and returning ASB Classic champion, Coco Gauff in the fourth round.

Now Wozniacki is targeting a second Grand Slam in Melbourne next January, and has not hesitated in her decision to come back to a popular home-away-from-home in Auckland.

“It is going to be my children’s first time there,” said Wozniacki. “It’s amazing that I can come back and prepare as well as I can for the Australian Open.

“I love the fans in Auckland. It is always such a great event. I have always had an amazing time there.

“I thought it was going to be the best place for my preparation and the best place for my family to come and start the new season.”

Wozniacki has one desire in Auckland, to win the ASB Classic after finishing runner-up to Venus Williams in 2015 and Julia Goerges in 2018, along with semifinal loses to Jessica Pegula 2020 and Sloane Stephens in 2016.

ASB Classic Tournament Director, Nico Lamperin is thrilled to attract Wozniacki back to the ASB Tennis Arena.

“Caroline is an extraordinary woman who is such a remarkable role model as a professional tennis player and person, and now showing that motherhood is no barrier.

“She has been a marvellous supporter of the ASB Classic and Auckland, and we are honoured and genuinely thrilled to host her back in our city.

“After watching her play in New York, I know that Caroline will be a genuine contender here.”

Lamperin said he is excited to have both Gauff and Wozniacki in the line-up for the women’s competition, and is in discussions with other exciting players which he hopes to announce in the coming weeks.

Tickets are on sale from www.asbclassic.co.nz

