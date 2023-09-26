Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Clickthrough Digital Announces Cutting-Edge Artificial Intelligence Training Courses

Tuesday, 26 September 2023, 6:30 pm
Clickthrough Digital, a top digital marketing and tech education provider, is excited to introduce comprehensive AI training courses for businesses.

In response to the growing demand for AI expertise in today's rapidly evolving business landscape, ClickThrough Digital is proud to launch a series of dynamic and industry-relevant AI training courses. These courses are designed to empower professionals and organisations with the knowledge and skills needed to harness the power of AI for competitive advantage.

We are thrilled to announce the launch of our AI Training Courses, offering businesses a unique opportunity to understand AI and its practical application for driving business growth.” – Glen Maguire, CEO

Highlights of the Artificial Intelligence Training Courses include:

  • Expert-Led Instruction: Our courses are taught by seasoned AI professionals with extensive hands-on experience. Participants will learn from the best in the industry.
  • Cutting-Edge Curriculum: ClickThrough's AI training programs feature up-to-date content, covering a wide range of AI topics, including machine learning, deep learning, Generative AI, natural language processing, and computer vision.
  • Flexible Learning Options: We understand the importance of flexibility in today's busy world. Participants can choose from in-person or online courses to suit their schedules and learning preferences.
  • Hands-On Projects: Practical application is key to mastering AI. Our courses incorporate real-world projects to ensure participants can apply their knowledge effectively.
  • Certification: Upon completing the training program, participants will receive a certification demonstrating their AI proficiency.

ClickThrough Digital's AI training courses are ideal for professionals in various industries, including marketing, finance, healthcare, and technology. Whether you're looking to upskill your team or enhance your career prospects, these courses are designed to meet your needs.

"We are excited to unveil our Artificial Intelligence Training Courses," said Glen Maguire, CEO at ClickThrough Digital. "AI is rapidly transforming industries, and having the right skills is crucial for staying competitive. Our courses provide a unique opportunity to gain an insightful understanding of AI and apply it effectively to achieve sustained business growth."

