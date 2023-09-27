Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Ethical Investment Week To Address Obstacles To Investing In A Sustainable Future

Wednesday, 27 September 2023, 10:30 am
Press Release: Ethical Investors' Co-op

Investing ethically to build a sustainable future and legacy requires overcoming complexities and obstacles like greenwashing. As a result, many investors put it in the too-hard basket or choose funds that will not meet their needs.Ethical Investment Week from 1-7 Octoberaims to encourage people to invest ethically by helping them understand how to navigate the complexities and overcome greenwashing.

Sarah Wood, Co-Chair of the Co-op, said research from financial market regulators reveals that many individuals find ethical investing perplexing and intimidating.

"Many feel overwhelmed and unsupported, often leading to sidelining ethical considerations. Some even resort to over-simplifications, opting for a single ethical fund provider. This can result in unintentional investments contrary to one's values."

Highlighting the challenge in choosing funds, global research company Morningstar evaluated 108 asset managers worldwide. Only eight earned 'Leader' status in ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) Commitment Level, while most scored merely 'Basic' and many scored ‘Low'.

Recent spikes in concerns about greenwashing further illustrate the challenges for ethical investors. Misleading information can undermine faith in sustainability-centric financial products and corporate initiatives.

In response to its concern about greenwashing, the Australian financial market regulator ASIC (Australian Securities & Investments Commission) has initiated several interventions, including issuing public infringement notices and launching civil penalty proceedings.

The International Organisation of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) is spotlighting sustainable finance during World Investor Week from 2 – 8 October. The focus is investor education and protection.

Hosted in New Zealand by the Financial Markets Authority (FMA), the New Zealand theme for World Investor Week 2023 is ethical investing, aiming to empower investors to confidently make investing decisions that are aligned with their values.

Wood says the heightened focus on combatting greenwashing and improving investor education from regulators and media alike is encouraging.“Similarly, the focus for Ethical Investment Week, from 1-7 October, is to provide education and guidance that is essential for people who want to invest their money ethically and build a sustainable lifestyle and legacy.

"The week offers an opportunity for investors to gain insights and engage with dedicated, specialist ethical investment advisers. This can help ensure their investments genuinely reflect their values and intent. Celebrating its tenth year of organising Ethical Investment Week, the Co-op has launched an updatedEthical Investment Guide.”

The guide, complemented by the Co-op's Ethical Fund Ratings, is designed to help investors see how to work with an adviser to align their investments with their ethical values. The guide and details of Ethical Investment Week events offered by Co-op members are accessible on the Co-op's website.

The Ethical Advisers' Co-op is a consortium of ethical investment specialists, with over 40 members advising more than 4,000 clients across Australia and New Zealand.

These advisers are at the helm of managing over $3.1 billion in funds in ways that reflect clients' ethical values. As the maze of ethical investments evolves, these advisers remain the trusted beacon for navigating its intricacies.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Ethical Investors' Co-op on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
CAC: Consumers Could Save Millions With Better Electricity Plan

Electricity retailers are failing to deliver clear, consistent information to consumers and should be required to tell customers if they can save money on their power bills by switching to a better plan. “Electricity retailers and your power bill should help you make decisions to save, not spend,” says Deborah Hart. More


Labour Party: Ram Raids Drop To Two-Year Low

Data released by Police shows a 70% reduction in ram raids from their peak of 116 a month in August 2022. By comparison there were 35 ram raids last month. Ram raids have been trending down for the past three months, with 78 in May, 50 in June, and 42 in July. More


DBOG: Half Of Kiwi Dairies Predicted To Close With New Tobacco Licensing

A 33% collapse in daily smoking in just two years has put NZ on track for Smokefree Aotearoa 2025. Daily smoking has gone from under 12% to 8% at the end of last year, down a full third due to vaping. Labour plans to slash cigarette outlets by 90%, leaving just 595 from Northland to Southland. More

Government: Strong Export Boost As NZ Economy Turns Corner

The current account deficit narrowed to 7.5% of GDP in the June year, compared with 8.2% in March. This is better than the 8.1% forecast in the Pre-election Fiscal and Economic Update. The improvement was due to an exports surplus of $442M, driven by increases in kiwifruit and dairy products, and more overseas visitors boosting tourism, accommodation, and hospitality. More


DANZ: Renewables Almost Impossible In A Growing Economy

Hydrolakes in Aotearoa have had many years of low rainfall, but it is now happening more frequently. In dry years we revert to coal generation, making the transition to renewables harder. It is increasingly difficult to transition to renewables in a growing economy. Only a degrowth agenda will achieve that. More


Mercury: $220M Expansion Of Ngā Tamariki Geothermal Station

Geothermal fluid from the site is used to generate electricity with temperatures at the bottom of production wells reaching up to 290°C. The expansion will cost $220M and will increase net output by 46MW. Construction will begin in early 2024 calendar year, with first generation expected in late 2025. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 