Wellington Airport Kicking Off Lyall Bay And Rongotai Revitalisation Projects

Wednesday, 27 September 2023, 11:50 am
Press Release: Wellington Airport Limited

Wellington Airport is taking big steps towards revitalising the Lyall Bay and Rongotai precincts with new food and beverage outlets and construction of a new Airport Emergency Services Centre to start soon.

Concept picture for Lyall Bay Junction

The airport has purchased two high-profile waterfront corner sites in the Lyall Bay Junction on Kingsford Smith Street, which will feature new hospitality offerings opening in early 2024.

Plans are being developed for a new public promenade area along Lyall Bay parade providing improved access from the Leonie Gill shared pathway to the Lyall Bay shopping, dining and beach precincts.

Construction on a new, modern Airport Fire Station on Coutts Street in Rongotai is also set to begin in mid-October. The project will involve landscaping work to improve the streetscape and create a spectacular public location designed for plane spotting.

These developments are in addition to a deal the Airport signed last year with Greater Wellington Regional Council to lease two hectares of land between Tirangi Road and Kingsford Smith Street for a large-scale public transport redevelopment.

Wellington Airport’s chief executive Matt Clarke says:

“We’re passionate about making a world class airport experience, and we feel the same about enhancing our neighbourhood. Residents and visitors can look forward to a major upgrade.

“We’re proud to be helping drive the revitalisation of this area. Lyall Bay is a popular place for locals and visitors for shopping, dining and spending time at the beach. This work is going to make it even more of a jewel in Wellington’s crown.

“These are major investments into our local community that will make it a better place to live, work and play.”

Wellington Airport provides a world class airport for visitors, the Wellington region and New Zealand. It's international terminal, The Rock, is ranked 4th best in the World. Being very close to the CBD saves 5.4 million travellers plenty of time and makes Wellington a more attractive place to visit. The Airport won the Wellington Gold Awards for Safety and is a major supporter of local events, attractions and community groups.

