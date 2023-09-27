Kiwis Spend Six Figures On Luxury Travel

Premium travel agency, Travel Associates is reporting an increase in its average spending, with some clients spending upwards of six-figures on their dream holidays.

Average spend on travel bookings is currently 35 percent higher than in 2019 (pre-Covid). For the month of August, average spending is up 47 percent year on year, with bookings made up of a combination of flights, tours and cruises.

The largest booking so far this year equated to $232,257 for a small group. One couple spent $167,026 between them, and one single traveller managed to book a trip worth $145,625.

Travel Associates New Zealand Head of Operations, Ashleigh Teixeira said many of these large bookings came from those between the age of 50-69.

“These travellers may be empty nesters who've managed to pay the mortgage and suddenly find themselves with more cash to play with and free time on their hands to travel,” Teixeira said.

So what does a six-figure travel booking give you?

“The most expensive bookings are often those going on around the world cruises, visiting sometimes 50+ countries. On top of that they want to go on private guided tours where they can skip the lines and go off the beaten track.”

Other popular destinations for the luxury market include the UK, Italy, Netherlands, as well as Japan and Singapore. The UK being popular largely because it’s the first stop for Kiwis off on Europe adventures.

Teixeira adds that North America is also sought-after.

“Canada is popular with travellers opting to go on ski holidays or sightseeing tours around the Rocky Mountains.

Hawaii is also growing in popularity, which will hopefully help the country’s economy following the devastating fires.”

But you don’t have to have hundreds-of-thousands in the bank for a little touch of luxury. For travellers wanting to add a touch of glamour to their itinerary, Teixeira has this advice:

“Part of the fun of a holiday is the planning phase, so meet with your travel advisor well in advance to start planning your holiday and take advantage of early booking prices and deals.

Additionally, utilise travel reward programs and credit card points to offset the costs of flights and accommodation. You can save money by booking a standard room and then upgrading selectively for certain amenities, like a room with a view or access to a lounge with complimentary snacks and drinks.

Whatever your budget is, our travel advisors have years of experience in the industry and know how to help you create world-class luxury travel experiences that you will remember for a lifetime.”

