Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Premium Clean's Builder Clean Services to Properties

Thursday, 28 September 2023, 6:32 am
Press Release: Premium Clean

Premium Clean New Zealand, a trusted name in professional cleaning services, extends its expertise to builders with its specialised Builder Clean Services. Tailored for new builds, our cleaning services ensure a spotless presentation for property owners and commercial spaces. With a capable team and a commitment to quality, they will make sure your new construction projects dazzle upon completion.

Discover the Difference: Premium Clean's Professional Builder Cleaning Service

"At Premium Clean New Zealand, we understand the specific needs of a builder in transforming a construction site into a clean and presentable property. Our experienced team is well-versed in handling the challenges of post-construction cleaning, providing a range of services to remove debris, dust, and dirt. We cater to residential and commercial spaces, leaving no stone unturned in delivering a thorough cleaning, ensuring a smooth handover to the client," said Premium Clean New Zealand's representative.

Their specialised Builder Clean Services testify to Premium Clean New Zealand's commitment to excellence. We recognize the distinct cleaning requirements that arise from new builds or renovations. The construction process often leaves a trail of dust, debris, and other materials that require expert attention for a sparkling clean presentation.

With Premium Clean's comprehensive builder cleaning service, they go beyond traditional cleaning, focusing on post-construction challenges. Their professional cleaners and specialists are trained to handle post construction cleaning debris, clean interior spaces, attend to upholstery, and ensure that every nook and cranny is spotless. Premium Clean utilises the right equipment and techniques to rid the area of dust, leaving behind a pristine environment.

Ensuring Quality and Reliability: Trust New Zealand-Based Specialists in New Build Cleaning

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

"At Premium Clean New Zealand, client satisfaction is at the core of our service. We understand the urgency of presenting a project in its best light upon completion. Hence, we provide reliable and efficient services, meeting deadlines and ensuring a clean that exceeds expectations. We commit to making the builder's job easier, leaving the property ready for presentation."

Builders in the region can rely on Premium Clean's insured services, prioritising quality and safety. Premium Clean's team of professionals ensures that every cleaning job is executed precisely, guaranteeing the highest standards and attention to detail. Their services include construction site cleaning to final presentation. They care for the entire cleaning needs, giving your clients peace of mind and enabling them to focus on their core activities.

Hire Premium Clean today to experience the fantastic difference. Their friendly team is available to discuss your project requirements and tailor a seamless cleaning plan to your schedule. Trust Premium Clean New Zealand for reliable, high-quality builder cleaning services that showcase your project in the best light. Contact them through their website, www.premiumclean.co.nz or call their team at 0800 786 780.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Premium Clean on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
CAC: Consumers Could Save Millions With Better Electricity Plan

Electricity retailers are failing to deliver clear, consistent information to consumers and should be required to tell customers if they can save money on their power bills by switching to a better plan. “Electricity retailers and your power bill should help you make decisions to save, not spend,” says Deborah Hart. More


Labour Party: Ram Raids Drop To Two-Year Low

Data released by Police shows a 70% reduction in ram raids from their peak of 116 a month in August 2022. By comparison there were 35 ram raids last month. Ram raids have been trending down for the past three months, with 78 in May, 50 in June, and 42 in July. More


DBOG: Half Of Kiwi Dairies Predicted To Close With New Tobacco Licensing

A 33% collapse in daily smoking in just two years has put NZ on track for Smokefree Aotearoa 2025. Daily smoking has gone from under 12% to 8% at the end of last year, down a full third due to vaping. Labour plans to slash cigarette outlets by 90%, leaving just 595 from Northland to Southland. More

Government: Strong Export Boost As NZ Economy Turns Corner

The current account deficit narrowed to 7.5% of GDP in the June year, compared with 8.2% in March. This is better than the 8.1% forecast in the Pre-election Fiscal and Economic Update. The improvement was due to an exports surplus of $442M, driven by increases in kiwifruit and dairy products, and more overseas visitors boosting tourism, accommodation, and hospitality. More


DANZ: Renewables Almost Impossible In A Growing Economy

Hydrolakes in Aotearoa have had many years of low rainfall, but it is now happening more frequently. In dry years we revert to coal generation, making the transition to renewables harder. It is increasingly difficult to transition to renewables in a growing economy. Only a degrowth agenda will achieve that. More


Mercury: $220M Expansion Of Ngā Tamariki Geothermal Station

Geothermal fluid from the site is used to generate electricity with temperatures at the bottom of production wells reaching up to 290°C. The expansion will cost $220M and will increase net output by 46MW. Construction will begin in early 2024 calendar year, with first generation expected in late 2025. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 