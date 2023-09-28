Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Meta Connect 2023: Quest 3, AI Advances, Next-Gen Smart Glasses, & The Road To The Metaverse

Thursday, 28 September 2023, 9:01 am
Press Release: Meta Connect

Meta Quest 3 is the world’s first mainstream headset built for mixed reality—and our most powerful headset yet. With double the graphic processing power of Quest 2,* Quest 3 is also the world’s first device to feature the new Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 platform we helped develop in collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies. And it’s completely standalone: no PC, no console, no battery packs—nothing to break the feeling of presence. It understands your physical space, so you can play with the world around you. With mixed reality, the limits of your physical space can expand, and you can be part of a much larger world—like opening a portal to the Upside Down from your living room in Stranger Things VR.

With Quest 3, you can immerse yourself in an expansive content library with games and experiences to suit every taste and mood. More than 100 new and upgraded titles are coming to Quest 3 this year, and many of them will incorporate mixed reality. Because Quest 3 is backwards-compatible, you get access to a vast library of 500+ VR and MR experiences on day one. And with Xbox Cloud Gaming coming to Quest in December, you’ll be able to play Halo Infinite, Minecraft Legends, Forza Horizon 5, and hundreds of other high-quality Xbox games—all on a massive 2D screen you can take with you anywhere.**

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Starting at $499.99 USD, Quest 3 ships October 10, and pre-orders are open now. Click here for all the details.

Advances in Artificial Intelligence

While it’s been an amazing year for AI, most people today still haven’t experienced this new technology firsthand—and we have an opportunity to change that by building state-of-the-art AI into apps that billions of people already use.

Unlike most others in the industry, we don’t believe there will be one single super-intelligent AI that everyone uses. Rather, we think you’ll want different AIs for different things, like finding information, communicating, being entertained, playing games, helping you get work done, and more. You might even want to create your own AI that’s aligned with your goals, whether you’re a small business, a creator, or anyone really.

That’s why we’re building AI studio—a new platform for creating AIs that can help you get things done and just have fun. People will be able to interact with these AIs across the whole Meta universe of products. They’ll have profiles on Instagram and Facebook, and you’ll be able to chat with them in WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram Direct. Eventually, they’ll be embodied as avatars in the metaverse too.

We’ve created some AIs of our own using AI studio that we’ll start rolling out in the US in beta today.

Meta AI is a new assistant you can interact with like a person. It uses a custom model based on Llama 2 technology and has access to real-time information through a partnership with Bing search. And our new image generation model is built into Meta AI, so you can generate high-quality photo-realistic images for free in seconds.

We’ve also been creating AIs that have more personality, opinions, and interests, and are a bit more fun to interact with. There’s Victor, a motivational coach who encourages you to hit your goals. The Dungeon Master can take you on an old-school text-based adventure. And our sous chef Max can take the random assortment of ingredients in your pantry and come up with a delicious recipe on the fly.

Those are just a few of the AIs we’ve trained so far, and there are several more coming over the next few weeks across a range of interests, from gaming and philosophy to sports, fashion, and beyond.

We want to give people the chance to build AIs of their own, so AI studio will ultimately let developers build third-party AIs for our messaging services. We’re building a sandbox that will let people who don’t code create their own AIs. We’re working on a way for creators to build AIs that represent them and help them engage and grow their communities. And we’re making it so businesses can create AIs that interact with customers and help with commerce and support.

Generative AI will bring with it new challenges, so we’re putting in the time and effort to make sure we get this right. That includes training and fine-tuning models to fit our safety and responsibility guidelines, red-teaming with external experts and internal teams to help ensure our models are safer and more inclusive, programming in guardrails around inappropriate conversations, and sharing system cards publicly so people better understand how these models work.

This next generation of artificial intelligence will enable a wide range of experiences and interactions, which will transform how people, businesses, and creators use all of our products. And we’ll continue innovating to ensure everyone has a chance to participate in the upside. Click here to learn more.

Introducing the Ray-Ban | Meta Smart Glasses Collection

Built in partnership with EssilorLuxottica, our next generation of smart glasses are designed so you can stay connected and capture the moment without having to stop and take out your phone—and easily share your experiences with friends, family, or the world.

We’ve upgraded them from the first generation in basically every way, and for the first time, you’ll be able to livestream directly from your smart glasses to your friends and followers on Facebook and Instagram.

These are also the first smart glasses to ship with Meta AI built in.*** Starting in the US in beta, you’ll get our state-of-the-art AI hands-free, wherever you are, whatever you're doing, in real time. And next year we’ll roll out a free update so your smart glasses will be able to understand what you’re looking at and help you out. If you want to know what building you’re standing in front of or get a translation of a sign on the fly, your Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses will have the answer.


Smart glasses will be an important platform in the future not only because they’re a natural way to see digital holograms in the physical world, but also because soon you’ll be able to let your AI see what you see and hear what you hear—which will make your smart glasses more useful over time.

Starting at $299 USD, the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses collection will launch on October 17, and they’re available for pre-order today on meta.com and ray-ban.com. Click here for more information.

While we’re hard at work delivering new technologies the world has never seen before, we’re equally focused on making those advances available for everyone. And innovation to bring the future to millions and eventually billions of people—affordably—is what Meta does best.

There’s a long road ahead, but we look forward to traveling it with the developer community and all of you.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Meta Connect on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
CAC: Consumers Could Save Millions With Better Electricity Plan

Electricity retailers are failing to deliver clear, consistent information to consumers and should be required to tell customers if they can save money on their power bills by switching to a better plan. “Electricity retailers and your power bill should help you make decisions to save, not spend,” says Deborah Hart. More


Labour Party: Ram Raids Drop To Two-Year Low

Data released by Police shows a 70% reduction in ram raids from their peak of 116 a month in August 2022. By comparison there were 35 ram raids last month. Ram raids have been trending down for the past three months, with 78 in May, 50 in June, and 42 in July. More


DBOG: Half Of Kiwi Dairies Predicted To Close With New Tobacco Licensing

A 33% collapse in daily smoking in just two years has put NZ on track for Smokefree Aotearoa 2025. Daily smoking has gone from under 12% to 8% at the end of last year, down a full third due to vaping. Labour plans to slash cigarette outlets by 90%, leaving just 595 from Northland to Southland. More

Government: Strong Export Boost As NZ Economy Turns Corner

The current account deficit narrowed to 7.5% of GDP in the June year, compared with 8.2% in March. This is better than the 8.1% forecast in the Pre-election Fiscal and Economic Update. The improvement was due to an exports surplus of $442M, driven by increases in kiwifruit and dairy products, and more overseas visitors boosting tourism, accommodation, and hospitality. More


DANZ: Renewables Almost Impossible In A Growing Economy

Hydrolakes in Aotearoa have had many years of low rainfall, but it is now happening more frequently. In dry years we revert to coal generation, making the transition to renewables harder. It is increasingly difficult to transition to renewables in a growing economy. Only a degrowth agenda will achieve that. More


Mercury: $220M Expansion Of Ngā Tamariki Geothermal Station

Geothermal fluid from the site is used to generate electricity with temperatures at the bottom of production wells reaching up to 290°C. The expansion will cost $220M and will increase net output by 46MW. Construction will begin in early 2024 calendar year, with first generation expected in late 2025. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 