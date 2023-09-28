Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Norton Introduces New Small Business Solution With 24/7 Triple-Lock Cybersecurity For Small Teams

Thursday, 28 September 2023, 12:25 pm
Press Release: Norton

AUCKLAND, New Zealand – 28 September, 2023: Norton, a leading consumer Cyber Safety brand of Gen™ (NASDAQ: GEN), today announced Norton Small Business, the all-in-one cybersecurity solution to help entrepreneurs and small business owners protect their financial futures. While nearly 90% 1 of businesses globally are small businesses – 97% in New Zealand 2 - many lack the means to protect their digital environments. Norton Small Business makes triple-lock protection accessible for small businesses to safeguard their team’s online activities, devices and customer data in an easy, all-in-one cybersecurity solution.

“Owning a very small business often means each member of the team wears different hats, and usually cybersecurity expert isn’t one of them,” said Massimo Rapparini, General Manager & Head of Small Business Safety at Gen. “Unfortunately, cybercriminals are aware of this and often target such businesses – more than half (57%) of small businesses experienced a security, data breach or both in 20223. For entrepreneurs and small businesses, falling for just one phishing email can have a devastating impact.”

Scams Taking Down Small Businesses

Small businesses face a barrage of scams and phishing threats, just like consumers. In fact, they are targeted more than large companies. Companies with fewer than 100 employees face an average of 350% more social engineering attacks than larger enterprises4.

Furthermore, according to data from Gen, cyber threats that rely on manipulating people account for 85% of attacks on small businesses in New Zealand. Of these threats, phishing – for example, emails trying to trick you into clicking a link or transferring money – is the most common way cybercriminals try to access small business systems, private data, financials and intellectual property.

Businesses with under 10 employees often lack IT support, putting companies at great risk if cybercriminal attacks are successful – and nearly a quarter of SMBs in New Zealand have fallen victim to cyber attacks5. Norton Small Business helps small businesses disaster-proof their critical data to minimise the risk of financial loss.

Entrepreneurs Pursue Financial Freedom

Entrepreneurs often start their own businesses in pursuit of financial freedom and invest significant time, energy and personal savings to build their business. In fact, 61% of Gen Z small business owners believe entrepreneurship will lead them to retirement earlier than if they had gone straight to the corporate world6. Yet, small businesses are being heavily targeted by cybercriminals, leaving them at much higher risk of collapsing compared to larger firms when hit by a cyberattack.

With heightened risk and so much at stake, it’s surprising that about half of businesses with under 50 employees have no cybersecurity budget at all7. The effects of a cyberattack extend beyond financial consequences, and it’s time cybersecurity is pushed to the forefront of small business priorities.

Setting Up Your One-Person IT Department

Norton is your go-to partner to make small business cybersecurity simple with an all-in-one solution that provides 24/7 cybersecurity protection and a variety of features, including:

  • Secure Browser, Password Manager and VPN (virtual private network) to help secure day-to-day online activities
  • Automated PC cleaning and optimisation to keep healthier PCs for longer
  • Secure Cloud Backup for PCs to help reduce the risk of loss of business data
  • Software and driver updaters to help keep software up to date, so there are fewer vulnerabilities for cybercriminals to exploit
  • IT coverage and maintenance for up to 20 devices
  • A 100% Virus Protection Promise8

“We’ve built our small business products and services with the same approach in mind as we do with our consumer portfolio, so entrepreneurs don’t need to worry about becoming cybersecurity experts,” said Rapparini. “Norton is here to make cybersecurity accessible and easy so they can focus on building thriving businesses.”

Norton recommends these top 10 tips to protect your small business:

  1. Learn to spot signs of phishing and teach your employees
  2. Only click links or download attachments from known sources
  3. Avoid sharing personal information or private company data over email
  4. Always keep your operating system, applications and drivers up-to-date
  5. Make sure your WiFi network is protected with a strong password
  6. Regularly back up your data
  7. Require employees to use a VPN when doing company work on a public WiFi network (think airports and coffee shops)
  8. Always use multi-factor-authentication for an extra layer of protection
  9. Don’t neglect mobile devices – make sure they are password protected and use security software
  10. Invest in a cybersecurity solution such as Norton Small Business

Norton Small Business is available now with prices starting at $159.99 for the first year with options for 6, 10 or 20-device plans. For more information, please visit https://nz.norton.com/products/small-business

