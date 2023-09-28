Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
ANZIIF Appoints Industry Leaders Tim Tez And Sarah Phillips To Board.

Thursday, 28 September 2023, 3:13 pm
Press Release: ANZIIF

The Australian and New Zealand Institute of Insurance and Finance (ANZIIF) is delighted to announce that Tim Tez, CEO of Australasia Resolution Life and Sarah Phillips, General Manager, Corporate Affairs and CEO Office of AIA, have joined ANZIIF’s Board of Directors.

"On behalf of the Board and the team at ANZIIF, we are delighted to welcome Sarah and Tim to the Board” says Prue Willsford, ANZIIF Chief Executive Officer. "Their experience, industry knowledge, and passion for enhancing professional standards will greatly benefit ANZIIF and ensure we remain relevant to all the Members that we serve."

Tim Tez, CEO of Resolution Life Australasia since February 2023, has over 23 years of experience in the insurance industry with an extensive background across distribution, M&A, strategy, reinsurance, product, pricing, marketing, strategy and government relations.

Tez comments, "I’m delighted to join the ANZIIF Board and have the opportunity to contribute to the important role ANZIIF plays in shaping and transforming the insurance and finance industry. ANZIIF’s mission to promote industry professional standards through education and learning, and improve community understanding of insurance and finance, is something that I am also very passionate about. I look forward to joining the Board and being part of driving positive change within the industry.”

Sarah Phillips is responsible for AIA Australia’s public policy advocacy, strategic communications, ESG and leads the CEO Office. Prior to joining AIA in 2018, Sarah worked in a number of public policy roles, including as a consultant to the FSC with responsibility for developing the Life Insurance Code of Practice, and as Reputation Manager at the Business Council of Australia.

Phillips comments, "In the time that I’ve worked in insurance in Australia, I have gained a real respect for the role that ANZIIF plays in supporting the industry and lifting standards. I was very pleased to work closely with ANZIIF as we developed the Life Insurance Professional Standards, and I look forward to now being able to support and advocate for ANZIIF from my position on the Board."

