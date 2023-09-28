Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
KFC Launches Necklace Collab With Iconic Kiwi Jeweller

Thursday, 28 September 2023, 6:58 pm
Press Release: KFC

  • Leading New Zealand jewellery designer Nick Von K has released a limited-edition collection of necklaces, inspired by fan-favourite KFC Hot & Crispy Boneless.
  • The high-end collection is inspired by the chicken bones removed from the latest product.
  • Select pieces will be available for purchase, with all proceeds donated to Surf Life Saving New Zealand.

KFC is turning up the heat for the return of its fan-favourite KFC Hot & Crispy Boneless, collaborating with renowned New Zealand jeweller Nick Von K to release a bespoke jewellery collection.

The unexpected pairing unveils 11 hand-crafted sterling silver and pearl necklaces - an ode to each of the secret herbs and spices KFC is synonymous with – and designed to symbolise the bones that have been removed from the KFC Hot & Crispy Boneless.

Suspended on solid sterling silver chains or strings of cultured pearls, the bones are arranged so that each necklace is unique with some encrusted with cubic zirconia gemstones. The jewellery line is a natural fit for Nick Von K, renowned for his avant-garde pieces, who launched his first collection over a decade ago.

Nick Von K commented: “There’s no bones in the chicken so I took that as inspiration and created an 11-piece collection – one for each of the secret herbs and spices.”

“These are elevated one-off pieces that would suit anyone and their style - from streetwear to couture. I can see them on an indie kid or the coolest grandma, while sharing some Hot & Crispy Boneless together.”

The necklaces are designed in 2D before being programmed into 3D software and printed in wax. From here they’re cast in solid sterling silver and hand-finished to a fine polish, where they’re then either encrusted with cubic zirconia gemstones, strung on pearls or Nick Von K’s signature hexagon link chains.

“Each link is individually cast, and hand finished before being put together to form the chain. It’s time intensive but it’s so worth it for a distinctive look,” he added.

Nick Von K has been making jewellery for 25 years, initially designing for Ricochet clothing and later as his eponymous brand, which launched at NZ Fashion Week in 2010. Based on K Road, Nick Von K is famous for his beautiful and unusual pieces for men and women, including custom wedding and engagement rings and his love of gold and silver jewellery studded with precious stones.

Those wanting to embrace Nick’s hottest (and crispiest) new line can purchase select pieces online at nickvonkcollab.kfc.co.nz– but they will need to be swift as they’re anticipated to sell out as fast as the KFC Hot & Crispy Boneless.

The pieces retail at $1299.00 (but are valued from $1450 due to their bespoke nature) with the proceeds donated to KFC’s charity partner Surf Life Saving New Zealand to help keep Kiwis safe this summer. Last summer KFC’s limited-edition merchandise sold over 75% of stock in only two days, raising a total of $47k for Surf Life Saving NZ.

KFC’s Clark Wilson added: “KFC Hot & Crispy Boneless is one of our most craved products, with huge demand for its return. This collaboration is our way of celebrating the thing that KFC fans love so much about this product – the missing bones - whilst simultaneously providing to an amazing cause in Surf Life Saving NZ. We’re thrilled to partner with Nick to bring this launch to life.”

KFC Hot & Crispy Boneless is now spicing up menus nationwide for a limited time. New Zealanders can purchase the boneless bites in a 4 pack for $9.99 or in the Boneless Box, which includes 3 pieces of KFC Hot and Crispy Boneless, Reg Chips, Potato and gravy, drink, and a bread roll for $12.99. Prices vary on delivery.

