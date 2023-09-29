Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Pāmu Releases Integrated Report And First Climate-related Disclosure

Friday, 29 September 2023, 11:11 am
Press Release: Pamu

Pāmu is setting up its business to ensure it thrives through a period of significant change towards a future of greater resilience and profitability.

In its 2023 Integrated Report, the company deep dives into its strategy and explores how damage from climatic events, volatile economic conditions, and increased consumer expectations have guided its direction and priorities, as it strives to grow a sustainable business with higher returns for Aotearoa New Zealand food and fibre.

The full report can be found online here: 2023 Pāmu Integrated Report

Aotearoa New Zealand farmers face challenges in climate change mitigation and adaptation, and a proactive response is essential.


“Pāmu farms suffered losses in pasture, livestock, forestry, and infrastructure due to cyclones. Climate change poses a great challenge to the performance of Pāmu and the wider primary sector. The impacts are being felt by our people, operations, and supply chains and these are likely only going to increase,” said Pāmu Chief Executive Mark Leslie.


To understand and ensure the business is well-placed to deal with the risks and opportunities of climate change Pāmu has developed its first voluntary Climate-related Disclosure. This has been aligned with the Financial Sector (Climate-related Disclosures and Other Matters) Amendment Act 2021 and the subsequent guidance provided by the external reporting board.

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.


“Although not formally required, the standards provide a strong framework for assessing and incorporating climate risks and opportunities. It ensures good governance practices are in place to set our business up to respond accordingly,” said Pāmu Chief Sustainability and Risk Officer Annabel Davies.


“The development of this first disclosure document has been a complex process involving many parts of the business. It has created good discussions of climate change impacts throughout the business and has resulted in ongoing work to ensure our governance strategy, risk, and operational responses are appropriate. This will be an ongoing process,” she said.


Pāmu is committed to reducing emissions and strengthening climate resilience. Tactics to achieve this are recorded within the organisation’s first Emissions Reduction and Adaptation Plan, capturing recent initiatives such as farm-specific climate risk assessments out to 2050, genetics work including the Sheep of the Future programme, and the Ecosystem Services project which seeks to value biodiversity. 
 

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Pamu on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
CAC: Consumers Could Save Millions With Better Electricity Plan

Electricity retailers are failing to deliver clear, consistent information to consumers and should be required to tell customers if they can save money on their power bills by switching to a better plan. “Electricity retailers and your power bill should help you make decisions to save, not spend,” says Deborah Hart. More


Labour Party: Ram Raids Drop To Two-Year Low

Data released by Police shows a 70% reduction in ram raids from their peak of 116 a month in August 2022. By comparison there were 35 ram raids last month. Ram raids have been trending down for the past three months, with 78 in May, 50 in June, and 42 in July. More


DBOG: Half Of Kiwi Dairies Predicted To Close With New Tobacco Licensing

A 33% collapse in daily smoking in just two years has put NZ on track for Smokefree Aotearoa 2025. Daily smoking has gone from under 12% to 8% at the end of last year, down a full third due to vaping. Labour plans to slash cigarette outlets by 90%, leaving just 595 from Northland to Southland. More

Government: Strong Export Boost As NZ Economy Turns Corner

The current account deficit narrowed to 7.5% of GDP in the June year, compared with 8.2% in March. This is better than the 8.1% forecast in the Pre-election Fiscal and Economic Update. The improvement was due to an exports surplus of $442M, driven by increases in kiwifruit and dairy products, and more overseas visitors boosting tourism, accommodation, and hospitality. More


DANZ: Renewables Almost Impossible In A Growing Economy

Hydrolakes in Aotearoa have had many years of low rainfall, but it is now happening more frequently. In dry years we revert to coal generation, making the transition to renewables harder. It is increasingly difficult to transition to renewables in a growing economy. Only a degrowth agenda will achieve that. More


Mercury: $220M Expansion Of Ngā Tamariki Geothermal Station

Geothermal fluid from the site is used to generate electricity with temperatures at the bottom of production wells reaching up to 290°C. The expansion will cost $220M and will increase net output by 46MW. Construction will begin in early 2024 calendar year, with first generation expected in late 2025. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 