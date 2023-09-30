Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Five Lotto Players Share $1 Million

Saturday, 30 September 2023, 9:11 pm
Press Release: Lotto New Zealand

Five lucky Lotto players from Auckland, Porirua, Rotorua, and Rolleston will be toasting a special win after each winning $200,000 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning tickets were sold at PK Superette in Pt Chevalier, Four Square Tītahi Bay in Porirua, New World Rolleston in Rolleston and on MyLotto to two players from Rotorua and Porirua.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $20 million.

Meanwhile, a lucky Strike player from Tauranga will also be celebrating after winning $700,000 with Strike Four. The winning Strike ticket was sold on MyLotto to the player from Tauranga.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores or on MyLotto should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLottoApp.

With 100% of Lotto NZ’s profits supporting thousands of great causes each year, every time you play one of Lotto NZ’s games, you’re a Kiwi helping other Kiwis.

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Lotto New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
Consumer NZ: Salt & Vinegar Chips From Best To Worst

In a tangy taste-off, Consumer NZ staff blind-sampled nine varieties of commonly available salt & vinegar chips. Tied at first place were Snacka Changi Vinegar and Salt, and Kettle Chip Company Sea Salt and Vinegar chips. Vanessa Pratley says the factors that help make a salt and vinegar chip the best are "a bit of a Goldilocks balance." More


GWRC: Funding For Electric Bus Depot Welcomed

A study shows electric buses have improved Wellington’s inner city air quality, which says protects the climate as well as public health. “More than 20% of Metlink buses are now electric, and we’re on track to having an emissions free fleet,” says Environment Committee Chair Penny Gaylor. More


MPI: Deer Farmer Fined $12,000 For Not Tagging 278 NAIT Animals

“NAIT tags are there to track and trace animals. They play a critical role in helping to ensure we can respond quickly and accurately in the event of a biosecurity incursion. When people in charge of animals disregard their NAIT obligations they put the whole agricultural sector at risk,” says Brendon Mikkelsen. More

CAC: Consumers Could Save Millions With Better Electricity Plan

Electricity retailers are failing to deliver clear, consistent information to consumers and should be required to tell customers if they can save money on their power bills by switching to a better plan. “Electricity retailers and your power bill should help you make decisions to save, not spend,” says Deborah Hart. More


Labour Party: Ram Raids Drop To Two-Year Low

Data released by Police shows a 70% reduction in ram raids from their peak of 116 a month in August 2022. By comparison there were 35 ram raids last month. Ram raids have been trending down for the past three months, with 78 in May, 50 in June, and 42 in July. More


DBOG: Half Of Kiwi Dairies Predicted To Close With New Tobacco Licensing

A 33% collapse in daily smoking in just two years has put NZ on track for Smokefree Aotearoa 2025. Daily smoking has gone from under 12% to 8% at the end of last year, down a full third due to vaping. Labour plans to slash cigarette outlets by 90%, leaving just 595 from Northland to Southland. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 