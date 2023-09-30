Five Lotto Players Share $1 Million

Five lucky Lotto players from Auckland, Porirua, Rotorua, and Rolleston will be toasting a special win after each winning $200,000 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning tickets were sold at PK Superette in Pt Chevalier, Four Square Tītahi Bay in Porirua, New World Rolleston in Rolleston and on MyLotto to two players from Rotorua and Porirua.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $20 million.

Meanwhile, a lucky Strike player from Tauranga will also be celebrating after winning $700,000 with Strike Four. The winning Strike ticket was sold on MyLotto to the player from Tauranga.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores or on MyLotto should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLottoApp.

With 100% of Lotto NZ’s profits supporting thousands of great causes each year, every time you play one of Lotto NZ’s games, you’re a Kiwi helping other Kiwis.

© Scoop Media

