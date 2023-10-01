Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Criminals Could Benefit From Health Ministry Vape Database

Sunday, 1 October 2023, 8:00 pm
Press Release: Dairy and Business Owners Group

Dairy owners are writing to the Health Minister and Health Director-General over concerns a public database of general vape retailers will provide criminals a free database of where to rob, burgle, steal and worse.

“Youth vaping is being fed by crime because thousands of retail offenders are never caught,” says Sunny Kaushal, Chair of the Dairy and Business Owner’s Group Inc.

"The very last thing we want is to tell them and older criminals, who exactly is selling mint, menthol, and tobacco flavoured vapes and smokeless tobacco, let alone herbal cigarettes and especially, cigarettes.

“Yet the Ministry of Health says this could be on the cards. Does no one at the Ministry watch, listen or read the news about crime? Especially that done by school-aged thugs?

“2022 was a record-breaking year for retail crime but only 9% of all offences resulted in arrest. Of this paltry 9%, almost one in five (19.4%) involved those aged under 17, pointing to a very big problem.

“While 2023 looks even worse, 2022 tells us over 72,000 adult offences resulted in no arrest, but so could have 17,000 offences involving those under 17. And people wonder how young people get vapes!

“Another concern is that this need to “notify” was dropped on us on 21 September with zero publicity but with a deadline of tonight (1 October).

“Aside from being just 7-business days, it takes the Ministry up to 10 business days to “process” each notification. Hard as we’ve looked, we cannot find any reference to 1 October in the Act or the Regulations.

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“We’re not against letting officials know, just not the $80 (plus GST) annual fee to tell those robbing, stealing and assaulting us,” Mr Kaushal said.

For More Information: Sunny Kaushal (021 262 9595)

Police OIA (IR-01-23-19683) on retail crimes confirmed:

In 2022, there were 99,045 Crimes Act offences involving retail. This was up 30,130 on 2021 while 2023 (to May) recorded 44,624 offences.

Of the 99,045 Crimes Act offences only 6,404 (6.5%) resulted in Court while 2,099 (23.9%) received “non-court action” or a warning.

Of the 8,765 who were caught, 1,708 (19.4%) were aged under 17. This included 12 aged under 10 where there is no criminal responsibility.

This OIA also breaks down retail crime by Police District as well.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Dairy and Business Owners Group on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
Consumer NZ: Salt & Vinegar Chips From Best To Worst

In a tangy taste-off, Consumer NZ staff blind-sampled nine varieties of commonly available salt & vinegar chips. Tied at first place were Snacka Changi Vinegar and Salt, and Kettle Chip Company Sea Salt and Vinegar chips. Vanessa Pratley says the factors that help make a salt and vinegar chip the best are "a bit of a Goldilocks balance." More


GWRC: Funding For Electric Bus Depot Welcomed

A study shows electric buses have improved Wellington’s inner city air quality, which says protects the climate as well as public health. “More than 20% of Metlink buses are now electric, and we’re on track to having an emissions free fleet,” says Environment Committee Chair Penny Gaylor. More


MPI: Deer Farmer Fined $12,000 For Not Tagging 278 NAIT Animals

“NAIT tags are there to track and trace animals. They play a critical role in helping to ensure we can respond quickly and accurately in the event of a biosecurity incursion. When people in charge of animals disregard their NAIT obligations they put the whole agricultural sector at risk,” says Brendon Mikkelsen. More

CAC: Consumers Could Save Millions With Better Electricity Plan

Electricity retailers are failing to deliver clear, consistent information to consumers and should be required to tell customers if they can save money on their power bills by switching to a better plan. “Electricity retailers and your power bill should help you make decisions to save, not spend,” says Deborah Hart. More


Labour Party: Ram Raids Drop To Two-Year Low

Data released by Police shows a 70% reduction in ram raids from their peak of 116 a month in August 2022. By comparison there were 35 ram raids last month. Ram raids have been trending down for the past three months, with 78 in May, 50 in June, and 42 in July. More


DBOG: Half Of Kiwi Dairies Predicted To Close With New Tobacco Licensing

A 33% collapse in daily smoking in just two years has put NZ on track for Smokefree Aotearoa 2025. Daily smoking has gone from under 12% to 8% at the end of last year, down a full third due to vaping. Labour plans to slash cigarette outlets by 90%, leaving just 595 from Northland to Southland. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 