Crombie Lockwood takes up Gallagher name

New Zealand Insurance broker Crombie Lockwood has announced it will take up the name of its global owner Gallagher and be known as Gallagher Insurance.

Crombie Lockwood was acquired by Gallagher 10 years ago.

Steve Lockwood, Managing Director for the Gallagher Asia Pacific region, has explained that now is the right time to adopt the Gallagher brand in New Zealand.

He said, “We have built a trusted and respected Crombie Lockwood brand in New Zealand over the last 45 years and our current team of 1,000 are very proud of that. Throughout our history we have prided ourselves on being change merchants and challengers of convention to achieve better protection, pricing and outcomes for our clients.

This brand change is consistent with that approach. The current New Zealand insurance market has challenges with capacity, coverage, terms and pricing and we need to look further afield for options and solutions for our clients.

We can do that better operating under the globally recognised Gallagher brand.”

Gallagher is one of the fastest growing global brokers operating from 850 offices in 130+ countries. Gallagher is led by Chairman, President and CEO Pat Gallagher, the grandson of the company's founder. Gallagher is an S&P500 company and is currently the third largest broker in the world.

In New Zealand, Gallagher Insurance will continue to operate with a fully autonomous New Zealand executive led by Crombie Lockwood CEO, Carl O’Shea.

He said, “Our culture and values align perfectly with Gallagher having been named one of the world’s most ethical companies for the past 13 years.”

The new branding will roll out begins from 2 October, in time for the kick off for the inaugural WXV 1 global women’s international rugby tournament being held in New Zealand from 20 October. Gallagher has a global partnership with World Rugby, and is an Official Partner of Women’s Rugby and Rugby World Cup 2025.

