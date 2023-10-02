ChargeNet To Build Eight New Regional Charging Sites Across Aotearoa New Zealand

To support holidaying traffic and regional adoption ChargeNet has announced the installation of eight new sites in Hauraki, Coromandel, Bay of Plenty, Wairarapa, Tasman, Marlborough, and Central Otago.

New installations are part of ChargeNet’s plans to double its network of 300 charging sites in the next three years.

All the sites will be powered by 100% renewable, climate positive certified electricity that is sourced from wind, hydro, and solar, through ChargeNet’s energy partner Ecotricity.

The new ChargeNet sites, a mix of 75kW and 150kW chargers with charging for four vehicles at each site, will be built in Tairua, Waihi, Paeroa, and Whakatane on the east coast of the North Island, the southern Wairarapa region of the lower North Island, Blenheim and Motueka in the top of the South Island, and at Cromwell in Central Otago.

The eight new sites will add an additional 32 charging points across 16 charging stations, and are expected to be completed in early- to mid-2024. Alongside the 32 charging points, ChargeNet is also announcing the construction of one of New Zealand’s fastest and largest EV charging hubs, set to be installed at Tauriko, Tauranga.

The new charging hub will be able to charge up to 10 vehicles at one time. Stage one of the charging hub will see the installation of five 150kW chargers, which can simultaneously add 300km of range within 20 minutes – enough to power most EV journeys to Auckland, or to Hamilton and back.

In developing the sites, ChargeNet CEO, Danusia Wypych says the company has reinforced its commitment to supporting New Zealand’s transition to electric vehicles, by building climate-positive EV-charging infrastructure that complements its existing network, based on data insights that show where chargers are most needed.

“If we want more people to buy EVs, the charging stations need to be there for them. We want to open up the availability of chargers where everyday EV drivers need them most, based on demand. Our goal is to support EV drivers in their communities and on the open road with multiple charging options, using the insights we have from operating New Zealand’s only nationwide network.

“ChargeNet is driven by its commitment to moving EVs into the mainstream – we want to build stronger coverage, connection, and support for all our customers. The development of these eight new sites contribute to our objective and will help to enhance the coverage of the national EV-charging network,” she says.

The sites are jointly funded by ChargeNet and EECA, with funding from Rounds 6 and 9 of the government’s Low Emission Transport Fund (LETF), which is administered by EECA.

About ChargeNet

ChargeNet NZ is committed to providing and maintaining a world-class EV charging network, to keep Aotearoa New Zealand charging into the future, and to supporting its transition to a net zero emissions economy. It operates New Zealand’s largest nationwide EV charging network, and is the leading EV hardware distributor for rapid and hyper-rapid charging for commercial organisations. ChargeNet has built up a nationwide network of over 300 rapid DC charge points and plans to double its network in the next three years.

The growth of EV uptake in New Zealand has been inspirational. In 2022, ChargeNet celebrated its millionth charging session since its inception in 2015. It expects to celebrate 2 million individual charging sessions within the next year.

