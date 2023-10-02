Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Road Freight Group Backs Plans For Change

Monday, 2 October 2023, 12:02 pm
Press Release: la Ara Aotearoa Transporting New Zealand

Transporting New Zealand is backing in principle the transport-related parts of the National Party’s 100 Day Action Plan released on the weekend.

Interim CEO Dom Kalasih says the organisation supports any policies from any party that increases efficiency and safety in the transport sector.

"In particular we see value in a National Infrastructure Agency to focus on building a resilient road network, and we’re interested to see National’s proposed policy statement on Roads of National Significance.

"Transporting New Zealand is also behind taking a pragmatic, evidence-based approach to setting speed limits, rather than a one-size-fits-all approach which seems to be becoming common and makes for nonsensical speed limits on safe, open roads."

"People are our most valuable resource and it’s no secret that their working conditions are key to running a successful business. However, the current Fair Pay Agreements Act legislation doesn’t recognise that so we’re also supportive of the plans to repeal that."

About Ia Ara Aotearoa Transporting New Zealand

Ia Ara Aotearoa Transporting New Zealand is the peak national membership association representing the road freight transport industry. Our members operate urban, rural and inter- regional commercial freight transport services throughout the country.

New Zealand’s road freight transport industry employs 33,000 people (1.2 per cent of the total workforce), and has a gross annual turnover in the order of $6 billion. This is part of a wider transport sector that employs 108,000 people and contributes 4.8 per cent of New Zealand’s GDP.

