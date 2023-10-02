Update On Dual Reporting In Bank Disclosure Statements

We consulted from February to May 2022 on changes to bank disclosure statements. These were to introduce ‘dual reporting’ of credit risk capital requirements by banks that use their own internal models to estimate those requirements. We also proposed a few other minor disclosure changes for all New Zealand-incorporated banks.

We have now finished analysing the submissions we received on the consultation and have reached final decisions on the changes. We have published a feedback statement summarising the submissions and our responses to them.

To put into effect the disclosure changes summarised in the feedback statement, we need to get an amendment Order in Council made. We have published an exposure draft of the required amendment Order and are seeking feedback on the drafting details by 30 October 2023.

The exposure draft also covers some other disclosure changes, relating to recently announced policy changes on connected exposures, mutual capital instruments, and new risk-weight categories for credit risk. We would like feedback on these proposed changes as well.

You can find the feedback statement and the exposure draft here.

